PERTH COUNTY – At its Aug. 3 meeting, Perth County council received the 2024 cost of living adjustment report and approved a rate of 5.63 per cent as an increase to the county non-union salary grid and remuneration for members of council and committees starting January 2024.
The report written by Corey Bridges, manager of finance/treasurer for Perth County, outlined the adjustment to take effect in January and its justification to council.
“The annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) to the salary grid follows a standardized process outlined in the County of Perth’s Human Resources Policy.
Based on the county’s human resources policy, “salary grid adjustments are recommended to council annually based on the calculated average total CPI for the twelve-month period ending June 30 of the previous year,” with the total CPI rates being derived from the Bank of Canada’s CPI index.
As explained in the report, “the COLA for 2023 was 5.54 per cent, with an average of 5.63 per cent for the twelve-month period ending June 30, 2023.
“There was significantly-high inflation during the entirety of the reporting period with inflation peaking June 2022 at 8.1 per cent. Inflation was at its lowest over the past 12 months in June 2023 with a rate of 2.8 per cent; however, the increases in Bank of Canada interest rates have been deployed to help curb the high levels of inflation. The inflation rate peaked in June 2022 with decreases throughout 2022 into 2023,” stated the report.
“The inflation rate will likely continue to decrease over the next 12 months with interest rates increases impacting spending and reducing inflation.”
The COLA adjustment results in an approximate increase of $346,000 to the 2024 budget for non-union salaries.
Perth County council approved this adjustment at its Aug. 3 meeting.