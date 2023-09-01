As Iqaluit residents brace for a city-wide water shutdown Friday, fire Chief Steve McGean says his crew is ready in the event of an emergency.
With no water supply from hydrants, the fire department will rely on the city’s water trucks to help save the day, if necessary.
“In the event of something happening within the city that we did need to put water on something, our truck does carry a thousand gallons. But then we would have water trucks on site very quickly and promptly to help us,” McGean said in an interview Thursday.
“Our water truck staff here are fantastic, they work very closely with our staff and, like I said, they get us that water as fast as they can possibly get it to us.”
Friday’s water shutdown — necessary so critical upgrades can be made to municipal infrastructure — is expected to start at 9 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m., the city announced earlier this week.
Water pressure is expected to drop, and during the shutdown the city will be under a precautionary boil-water advisory. That includes trucked water customers.
Qikiqtani General Hospital will continue to have water service and will not be impacted by the shutdown or boil water advisory, the city said.
Sewage trucks will contine to make their rounds, However, municipal water trucks will be on standby for firefighting assistance until water pressure returns after the shutdown and they resume deliveries.
Some businesses and services in Iqaluit have announced operational changes for Friday.
The RCMP is suspending its front counter service and criminal record checks for the day. Officers at the detachment will still respond to emergency calls.
All Government of Nunavut offices will be closed for the morning and reopen at 1 p.m.
At the Aquatic Centre, the pool will be closed for the day. The gym will be open at its regular time of 6:30 a.m., but will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Canada Post is closing its facilities Friday and won’t reopen until Tuesday after the long weekend.