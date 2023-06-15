The new Markdale hospital is essentially finished.
Grey Bruce Health Services CEO Gary Sims told CollingwoodToday this week that the hospital corporation has taken possession of the new hospital building and is preparing to move into the facility. Sims said the new hospital was substantially complete about a week and a half ago.
“We have control of the building,” he said, adding that the corporation is taking staff through the facility to conduct workflow analyses in advance of the hospital’s official opening this fall.
Grey Bruce Health Services is working with Peterborough-based company, Health Care Relocations, on the process to relocate from the existing hospital in downtown Markdale to the new facility on Highway 10 adjacent to the Grey Gables Long-Term care home complex.
“It’s nice to see it progressing well and it will be opening earlier than expected,” said Sims.
Sims also said he was pleased that the finances for the $70 million project are on target.
“It’s basically on budget,” he said.
The new 68,000 square foot hospital will include: seven beds, 24/7 emergency room, three exam rooms and a treatment room, a palliative care room, physiotherapy, procedures room (i.e. endoscopy, colonoscopy), diagnostic imaging (x-ray, ultrasound), ambulatory care (out-patient clinics – memory clinic, mental health, diabetes, etc.), laboratory, café, spiritual care, Centre Grey Hospital Foundation office and undesignated flex space on the ground floor for future expansion.
The hospital corporation will make a decision about the future of the downtown hospital building once the new facility is open.