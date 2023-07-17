This past Saturday, the Descon Construction Ltd. Cornhole Tournament was held in Bonfield, at the rink behind the Township Office. The event was a big draw, as 28 teams competed to become champion. After a long day of tossing bags – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – with over 20 games played by each team, Scott Perry and Robert Cook rose above the competition to become 2023 champs.
After expenses, the event raised $3,235. Proceeds go towards camp programs and local after school programs hosted by the Reptile Camp, in Bonfield. “We hope to grow the tournament each year,” explained Steve Featherstone, one of the tournament’s coordinators, and operator of the Reptile Camp. “We’re making it an annual event.”
Featherstone noted there was a host of volunteers who helped make the event a success, and the tournament has gained many sponsors as well. Besides Descon Construction, nine others contributed to the tournament. Organizers brought in 60 Cycle Hum to provide the tunes.
Organizers also donated a fridge and freezer to the canteen at the Bonfield outdoor rink “for all organizations to use in the future,” Featherstone said. “Thanks again to the Township of Bonfield for their support with the event.”
