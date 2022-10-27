Voter turnout in Niagara-on-the-Lake for this year’s municipal election was just under 48 per cent, the highest in the region, again.
A total of 7,644 ballots were cast across town. The Association of Municipalities of Ontario says NOTL had 16,100 registered voters.
In the 2018 election, 8,304 people voted.
NOTL had the highest voter turnout of any municipality in Niagara Region.
However, turnout was actually down nearly 10 percentage points in NOTL from 2018, when about 58 per cent of the town turned out to vote.
This year, West Lincoln had the next highest turnout with 43.55 per cent, followed by Wainfleet (41.6), Grimsby (37.54), Fort Erie (34.36), Pelham (32.62), Port Colborne (31.59), Lincoln (27.69), Niagara Falls (27.53), St. Catharines (26.31), Welland (25.82) and Thorold (24.68).