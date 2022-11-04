Overall ranked #9 for best resorts in Canada
By Chadd Cawson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards on Oct.26 for top resorts across the globe. When it came to Canada, Fairmont Hot Springs Resort located on the unceded territories of the Secwépemc and Ktunaxa Peoples and the land chosen as home by the Métis Peoples of B.C. made the top ten, ranking number nine for Canadian hot spots.
The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. They celebrate the world’s top hotels, resorts, cities, countries, islands, spas, trains, airlines, airports, cruises, and more. Over 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers sent in submissions rating their top travel experiences worldwide providing a full picture of where they most enjoyed their stay this year with plans to return the next.
“It’s an honour to be recognized as one Canada’s top 10 resort destinations as part of this prestigious list,” said Bill Woods, Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & amp, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Fairmont Hot Springs Resort in an October press release. “From camping to skiing to soaking in the hot springs, Fairmont Hot Springs Resort has been offering the ultimate all-season getaway for 65 years. We look forward to continuing to welcome new and returning visitors to enjoy the authentic hospitality and experiences that showcase the beauty of the Rocky Mountains.”
FHSR is a year-round destination nestled in the Columbia Valley along the Rocky Mountains, and home to Canada’s largest natural hot springs. Resort guests and day visitors can enjoy many activities including 45 holes of golf across three courses, and a stunning RV resort and a campground. With winter around the corner a family-friendly ski area awaits as well as a variety of other outdoor experiences and activities. FHSR full-service destination aims to create memories and connect people through the wonder of nature no matter the style or budget of the traveler. With a wide variety of lodging options FHSR offers resort rooms with lofts, kitchenettes and attached bedrooms. Private, pet-friendly, and perfect for family vacations. If you are RVing through the Rockies FHSR is also known for being a top-rated RV resort with 143 campground sites just a short drive from the main resort. With so much to offer, now wonder it made Canada’s top ten.
To view all winners for the Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards published in their November issue visit cntraveler.com/rca. Visit fairmonthotsprings.com to learn more.