The federal government announced it had invested nearly $2 million in five different projects designed to keep Indigenous women and the LGBTQ population safer.
The investments were announced by federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller, who said the funding had been allocated to five projects undertaken by four Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations.
The $2 million will support the organizations in promoting Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ voices and unique perspectives on effectively protecting and empowering Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ people, Miller said.
“To ensure real, systemic change that will end gender-and race-based violence in Canada, the lived experiences and unique perspectives of those most affected must be at the centre of the work that we fund,” Miller said. “The input of 2SLGBTQI+ people is critical, and projects like these will help ensure that change is guided by their voices while remaining culturally sensitive and respectful.”
The investment will cover the funded projects, spanning across three provinces, will make concrete and positive differences in the lives of 2SLGBTQI+ people by identifying community needs and service gaps, the government said.
The programs will also provide culturally relevant, land-based programs and foster connections through the creation of regional support groups, they said.
Those connections and programs are part of the government’s solution to the elevated levels of violence faced by Indigenous women and LGBTQ people in Canada.
The investments are part of a five-year, $36.3 million envelope from the 2021 federal budget to Crown–Indigenous Relations Canada's Supporting Indigenous Women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ Organizations program.
That includes an ongoing $8.6 million investment for Indigenous women's and LGBTQ organizations that helps respond to the Truth and Reconciliations Report’s Call for Justice 1.8, which calls upon governments to support national, regional, and local Indigenous women's and LGBTQ organizations through specific and long-term funding.