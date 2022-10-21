WALKERTON – The Walkerton Capitals had mixed results on the weekend, claiming a 6-3 win from a determined Goderich team Oct. 14, but then losing 4-2 Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16, in Hanover.
Friday night’s game started off slow when it came to the scoreboard, but on the ice it was another matter – end-to-end action by two very determined teams. The Caps finally scored halfway through the period – Elliott McCarey from Kyle Durrer and Jett Morningstar.
The Caps took a two-goal lead in the second period when JJ Lavigne scored on the power play, assists from Caleb Morrison and Tyler Ewald. The Flyers tied it up with a shorthanded goal by Tyson Rintoul unassisted, and another goal three minutes later by Owen Shore from Iain MacIsaac and Ayden Hakkers.
The Flyers took the lead four minutes into the third period, Drew Wilken from Brett Reesor and Rintoul. Then the Capitals took control of the game with four goals, the last an empty-netter – Sam Shakes from McCarey and Kevin Perrott, Ewald from Perrott and Shakes, Shakes from Ewald and Owen Tichbourne, and Morningstar from Durrer.
Sunday’s game saw the Caps take the lead with a power-play goal halfway through the first period, Morningstar from Durrer and Trevor Fischer. The Barons came back with two goals in less than a minute at the end of the period, Ryan Colquhoun from Jonah White and Eric Black, and Drayton Howell from Payton McIsaac and White.
The Barons built up their lead with two power-play goals of their own, one in the second period – Carter Moran from White and Colquhoun – and another early in the third – Curtis Arnold from White and Colquhoun. The Caps scored once more, Ewald unassisted, and ended up on the losing side of a 4-2 final score.
This gives the Capitals five points, within two of the fifth-place Wingham Ironmen. Mount Forest leads the division with 16, followed by Hanover with 15 and Mitchell with 13. Kincardine is fourth with nine. Goderich has yet to win a game or earn a point.
The next home game for the Capitals in on Saturday, Oct. 22, Hockey Day in Walkerton, when they host the Wingham Ironmen at 7 p.m.
Hockey Day in Walkerton
The Oct. 22 game is the highlight of festivities marking the 50th anniversary of the Walkerton Community Centre – breakfast hosted by the Walkerton Figure Skating Club, games all day, a Walkerton Minor Hockey Hardest Shot Accuracy Test and other skills events, and a chance to meet this year’s Jr. C team from 4-5 p.m. From 5-7 p.m. it’s wing night, and there’s a dance with a live band from 10 p.m. to midnight.