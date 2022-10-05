Northumberland Ferries Limited, in coordination with municipal officials, stepped up to provide Wood Islands and Belfast communities a much appreciated warming station which opened on Wednesday, September 28 in response to Hurricane Fiona.
“NFL is being incredibly generous working with us. They are even providing soup, tea and coffee,” said the rural municipality of Belfast’s CAO Bob Brooks.
Belfast municipal council and Belfast Rec Centre had ordered a 30,000 watt generator so the centre could serve as a warming station through weather events and power outages such as the recent storm, but the machine didn’t make it to the Island in time to support locals.
“Our timing was just a bit off,” Mr Brooks said, adding the pandemic delayed plans to get an official warming centre up and running.
Murray Harbour, Murray River, Montague and Charlottetown warming centres were the nearest to some community members for the first few days following Fiona.
Realizing power outages lasting a week or longer weren’t ruled out by the provincial Emergency Measures Organization, Mr Brooks along with some other council members and staff decided to get to work finding a way to support locals trying to cope without running water or power.
In addition to NFL’s offerings, council provided a variety of food items such as sandwiches and pizza at the ferry terminal in Wood Islands.
An Irving Oil tanker truck showed up on the scene with an offer to fill two jerry cans of fuel (up to 40 litres per person) to the public. It was distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“There was difficulty accessing gas for a few days, the pumps weren’t working at Coopers (in Belfast) for awhile and the Murray River Esso and gas stations in Montague weren’t reliably pumping either,” Mr Brooks said. “So it was a relief for a few folks who were running low.”
In addition to the potential for a warming centre at the rec centre, the Wood Islands Village is also considering setting up to become warming centre. Mr Brooks expects the village to submit a proposal soon.
For now, Mr Brooks is just pleased to see local businesses stepping up to create an interim solution.
“I’m very happy about how people are pitching in and coming together but that’s the Islander way isn’t it?” Mr Brooks said.