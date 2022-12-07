West Lincoln regional councillor and chair of a farming alliance Albert Witteveen has highlighted concerns about the development bill passed by Doug Ford’s government last week.
Witteveen, chair of the Golden Horseshoe Food and Farming Alliance (GHFFA), said Bill 23, otherwise known as the More Homes Built Faster Act, lacks clarity and he raised concerns about the removal of the Greenbelt designation from certain pieces of land across the province.
Witteveen, who is the regional councillor for West Lincoln, said although houses had to be built, it must be balanced with the need to protect agriculture. “It’s a balance,” he said. “It can’t be all food, it can’t be all homes.”
Although not entirely opposed to Bill 23, he has concerns about the lack of clarity about the bill, and said it may not achieve the aim of building affordable housing.
“A lot of this has nothing to do with affordable housing,” he said.
Witteveen signed a letter highlighting the thoughts of the GHFFA, which considered the impact on the Greenbelt and the role of conservation authorities.
The letter referred to the Greenbelt as an important mechanism to protect agricultural lands in the province, along with agricultural mapping. However, the GHFFA believes the proposal to redesignate Greenbelt lands will have a negative impact on agriculture.
“While the agricultural community were reluctant to accept the Greenbelt designation of their lands in 2005, the most significant effect for agriculture has been the belief, developed over time, that the Greenbelt designation would hold firm and long-term planning and investment could be made by farmers within the Greenbelt,” it said.
“We understand that the Greenbelt boundaries have been adjusted in 17 minor ways since its inception, but the proposed removal of 7,400 (hectares) of lands from the Greenbelt is not minor.
“This move has already shattered the certainty of the Greenbelt boundaries, and will lead to the movement of the next generation of farmers from the Golden Horseshoe and further from potential markets and processing facilities.”
The GHFFA recommends the entire province be placed in a Greenbelt and agricultural systems mapping applied.
“This will serve to better protect the scarce, high-quality agricultural lands that we have left in southern Ontario,” said the letter.
On the role of the conservation authorities, the letter said the changes would be the wrong move.
“Respectfully,” it read, “changes to the Conservation Authority Act appear to encourage development on natural heritage features (such as wetlands), hazards (such as floodplains) and previously conserved lands.
“Allowing such development is a step backwards and will lead to long-term negative results. Municipalities should prioritize increasing density first and avoid development on these significant land forms and waterways.”
In the end, the GHFFA said that although the bill would reduce Nimbyism and “frivolous” objections to development, the protection of agriculture had to be a priority.
“We must not lose sight of the essential guardrails that must be put in place to ensure that this province has a variety of housing, built in the right places, (with) affordable infrastructure,” said the letter.
“Above all, any legislation must protect scarce agricultural lands and natural features for future generations.”