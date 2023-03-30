By Chadd Cawson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Spring into action this season by learning more about nature and the earth through the Outdoor Learning Store free spring workshop series. The virtual workshops run from April 11 – June 13, starting at 5 p.m. “This upcoming season is inspired by nature,” said Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network (CBEEN) executive director, Duncan Whittick. “As humans, we have such a connection to this time, birth, and renewal. So, our workshops, our topics, and our speakers reflect this. From ‘Investigations in Nature’ to ‘Nature Activities for Year-round Learning’ and ‘Race and Nature for Educators’, we can connect real-world learning to the curriculum for all ages of students.”
Outdoor Learning outreach manager, Jade Berrill, said the outdoor learning seasonal virtual workshops first began during the pandemic as a response to support educators, while highlighting the importance and possibilities of outdoor learning as a tool during the COVID crisis.
“We didn’t realize how powerful it was in ensuring people from diverse places and less-represented areas or groups could access professional development, so it’s been wonderful to see the waterfall of good effects happening,” said Berrill.Starting off the spring series on Apr.11 will be Jacob Parliament from GreenLearning. GreenLearning is an environmental education non-profit (organization) which creates free online education programs about energy, climate change, and green economy that engage and empower students to create positive change. Parliament will lead an interactive session and will discuss resources, and activities for educators and students grades four to 12 in celebration of April, Earth Month.
Closing the series on June 13 will be educators Charlotte Soles and Bridget O’Malley. In this workshop Soles and O’Malley will show how to utilize puppets including Indigenous-designed finger puppets to animate outdoor learning in their teaching practice. Publisher Qwultultun – Robert Goldsmith from Strong Nations, an Indigenous-owned and -operated publishing house, will introduce the workshop and speak about why Indigenous resources are so vital to land-based learning.
Whittick said all eight of these 60-minute workshops offer information to many, from early years educators to classroom teachers, community educators and parents, or anyone simply interested in learning more about making connections with the natural world. Educators, or those interested in embracing this new nature-infused series can sign up anytime by visiting https://outdoorlearningstore.com/workshops/.