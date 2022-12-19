A new digital sign for municipal news and events is now up and running in Red Lake.
Brenda Gignac, the community development and communications manager for the municipality of Red Lake, said the sign went up last week and it went live last Friday.
Gignac said the two-sided, full-colour sign is located in a prominent location at Phillip Thomas Vinet Centennial Park, which is on Highway 105.
“You can see it when you’re coming into to town, you see it when you’re going out of town,” she said.
“It really is welcoming to the community when you come in,” she said. “It’s quite grand actually.”
Gignac said the sign has protective safety glass on each side because it is located right by the baseball diamond.
She said she’s gotten a lot of positive feedback already about the sign.
“I had a [message put up] about dog licenses,” she said. “Within the coming days, people [were] coming to get their dog licenses. So hopefully that shows its effectiveness.”
Gignac said the sign is just another communication tool to can get messages out to residents and visitors, especially new people in town, “who might not be familiar with things we offer or require.”
“We’re very happy we were able to get it up this year,” she said.
She said as a staff member who will update the messages on the sign, she’s still playing around with it a little bit to explore the possibilities.
“Right now, we’re starting with municipal news and community events,” she said.
The cost for the sign was listed as $100,000, according to the Red Lake 2022 municipal budget.