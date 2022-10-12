“It looked like a rock concert. Lights were flashing everywhere and sparks were flying.”
That was the description from director of community services Robert Lilbourne of what happened after a dehumidifier failure damaged the lights at West Middlesex Memorial Centre in Strathroy.
That left staff with two options: a more expansive fix to get the rink ready in time for the Rockets’ home opener, or a cheaper option that would have taken two weeks and may not have been the brightest idea.
“We were looking at roughly $10,000 in loss ice revenue as it was (with the one-week delay),” said Lilbourne.
The new, costlier $30,000 LED lights put in are brighter, more energy efficient and are water resistant.