At their monthly meeting, Redvers Town Council discussed organizing a weekend full of events for next year’s Canada Day, to celebrate the special event and celebrate the town’s 120th anniversary.
In addition to fireworks on the night of Canada Day, the town plans to include food trucks, a DJ, beer gardens and an evening cabaret, bouncy castles, a sand pit play area, and more activities.
The town is aiming to collaborate with the Rec Board Committee, Tourism and other groups in the community to help organize the event.
Redvers McGarth, from Ireland, sent council a picture of himself wearing the Town of Redvers merchandise.
McGarth ordered merchandise from the town, and was named after General Sir Redvers Buller, as his great-grandfather served under him.
He never lived or visited the community, but had come through the area during the Red River Resistance in 1870.
Council plans to do a feature story on him, and post it on the town’s Facebook page.
Council passed a motion to have a cancellation policy for their Transit Bus.
The policy states that residents must notify the town 24 hours prior before cancelling a trip that goes out of town, or there will be a fee of 50 per cent of their charge for using the service.
“The policy is just for out of town rides,” said CAO Tricia Pickard. “If you’re just in town and you need to go to the grocery store, but then cancel that’s not a big deal.
“If you have a doctor’s appointment or a trip to Regina, you can’t call that morning and say you’re not going because we then have to rearrange our schedule, and other rides for our regular riders, in order to make that happen, there will be a cancellation fee now.”
Council was approved for $3,967 for the Transit Assistance for People with Disabilities (TAPD) program, by the Government of Saskatchewan.
The town received the grant based off the amount of trips they gave in 2022, using the Redvers Transit Bus.
The TAPD program is intended to provide financial support to municipalities who offer paratransit services for persons with disabilities.
Council received a letter from SaskPower stating they would be installing a new street light for the town, at the intersection of Highway 8 and Railway Avenue.
The town recently applied for SGI’s Provincial Traffic Safety grant program to cover the costs for the installation of the street light.
Due to the intersection between Highway 8 and Railway Avenue being dark and hindering residents’ ability to utilize it, council has been working towards having a street light placed there.
Council discussed two projects they are working towards for the town, regarding digital signs.
The first project focuses on the businesses and events happening in town where three signs would be placed across town: one at Highway 13, one at the Recreation Centre, and one at the town office.
The signs would help promote community events and advertise local businesses.
The second project—Pride of Redvers—recognizes people from Redvers for their accomplishments. It will be located at the Tourism Cabin.
Council will be looking into the possibility of having them changed on a regular basis to recognize different people in two categories: sports and community involvement.
“We’re calling it Hometown History, and instead of just having two signs showing two people, we would have applications twice a year where one would be for sports and one would be for community involvement,” said CAO Tricia Pickard.
“Once they get off the digital sign, there will be a permanent sign in town that shows their names so when people visit, people can walk around tourism and around town where they would find these Hometown History signs.”
Council is currently looking for sponsorship from local people for the project.
Council passed a motion to start construction in September, for repairing the sidewalk in front of the town’s Canada Post office.
The town will be completely removing and installing a new sidewalk, due to concerns over the condition of the current sidewalk.
Construction is expected to run throughout the month of September.
Council passed a motion to proceed with their application for Canada’s Rural Transit Solutions grant.
The grant is intended to support communities who are looking to purchase a new rural transit bus.
Council decided to be proactive and apply for the grant, as their current Transit Bus may need to be replaced in the next two years. The town will be applying for approximately $225,000 in the grant application.
Council passed a motion to apply for additional funding from the Canada Community Building Fund (CCBF) grant, to use for their second water source.