Bob Mahon says losing Bill Saunders was like losing his own father all over again.
Saunders, who was 101 when he died last week, was a beloved Second World War veteran who served as the sergeant-at-arms for the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 1 for half a century.
He eventually passed the torch to Mahon.
“He kind of took me under his wing, and I learned a lot from that man. The stuff he could teach you, it was remarkable,” Mahon said Monday, Oct. 31.
“When I took over, he showed me the ropes. He showed me everything I had to do.”
Mahon had visited Saunders at the Caribou Pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 22, and said he was sitting up eating his lunch and seemed in good spirits.
“Wednesday night I get the call that he was passed on. It was a shock, although he was 101,” he said.
“It was like losing my father all over again.”
Saunders’ father, William Sr., was a member of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment during the First World War, and fought in the Battle of Somme.
At age 18, Bill Jr. joined the British Navy and was trained as a gunner, and served on a number of ships during the war — ships that protected convoys and battled U-boats. The recipient of several medals, Saunders helped defend against German aircraft while strapped to his gun during the D-Day Allied invasion of Normandy.
Saunders was the only boy in the family that included four sisters.
His only surviving sister, Jean Chafe, remembered the first time he came home on leave.
“I was still young, but I remember he came home on leave, but did not let my parents know he was coming,” Chafe said during her brother’s 100th birthday party in 2021. “He arrived at the house in the middle of the night and knocked on the door. I remember the screams of joy when my mother and father went to the door.”
Like many of his fellow soldiers, Saunders didn’t say much about the war after his return.
“As far as we were concerned, you were shooting at a plane, and you had to forget that there was someone in it,” he once told The Telegram in an interview. “Once the captain ordered you to open fire, you did.”
Saunders’ legs still showed marks of wounds he suffered when a shell exploded near him. But his toughest memories were of collecting bodies and body parts from the sea after battles. Some of those memories he took with him to his grave.
Saunders married his wife, Elizabeth, in August 1944 in Newport, South Wales, but stayed across the Atlantic until 1946 while he remained in charge of prisoners of war. The couple eventually moved to Newfoundland, where they spent almost 70 years together before Elizabeth's death in 2014.
At his birthday party in 2021, Saunders received notes of congratulations from St. John’s Mayor Danny Breen, Premier Andrew Furey, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Queen Elizabeth II.
“We are just shocked and amazed how everyone came together to make such a special event for Pop,” granddaughter Jenna Fitzpatrick said at the time. “To see this many people come out and spend their Saturday evening to celebrate his 100th birthday is absolutely amazing. We are really, really proud and really, really grateful."
In May 2022, Saunders, accompanied by family members and members of Branch 1, was honoured in the House of Assembly for his war service. Members on all sides of the House gave him a long standing ovation.