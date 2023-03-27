On March 7, the provincial government released their 2023 budget, framing this year’s school funding as historic and the largest increase in a quarter-century.
That same evening, the Hanover School Division (HSD) held its own public budget meeting. Based on this year’s provincial funding model, they say, major clawbacks to the 2023–24 school budget were inevitable.
Faced with some very difficult decisions, the division’s board of trustees says they have been given little choice but to gather around the chopping block.
On March 23, HSD released their public—which included the promised clawbacks. In preparation for the coming school year, teaching staff will be cut by 10.5 existing positions, saving the division $12.5 million. This news comes despite the division previously hoping to add 15 new positions to accommodate an anticipate rise in student enrolment.
Based on the division’s forecasts, this will result in larger class sizes, fewer student supports, and fewer course options.
A further $700,000 will be saved by foregoing school bus replacements, school maintenance projects, and work related to IT infrastructure.
A final $500,000 will be drawn from the division’s surplus account, a fund that already sat below provincial surplus requirements before the new budget was announced.
“In order for us to accomplish our mission and our priorities… we believe that education needs robust funding provided by the Manitoba government,” superintendent Shelley Amos had said back at that public meeting on March 7. “And we believe that the funding we’ve received this year is not the astronomical amount that they’ve published out in the media thus far.”
Provincial School Funding Model
At first glance, the province’s increases to HSD’s baseline funding over last year looked fairly significant—it’s an increase of 9.3 percent. On closer inspection, though, it’s actually more like 1.8 percent, when taking into account the additional supplementary income given to HSD by the province last year.
With budgeted expenditures of nearly $100 million, the province’s funding will cover just better than 60 percent of total costs.
Until recently, the 40 percent difference would have been made up through school taxes charged to property owners. In past years, each school division was allowed to set their own mill rate based on their annual budget minus provincial funding for the year.
But with the province’s rapid phaseout of school taxes charged on property bills, this financial tool will soon no longer be available to school divisions.
According to HSD’s finance chairperson, Danielle Funk, the division has experienced either a decrease or freeze on school tax funding every year since 2018.
In lieu of this loss, the province provides equalization initiatives through a Property Tax Offset grant. HSD will see just over $2 million in funding from the grant this year, the equivalent of about two percent of their budgeted costs.
According to Funk, the grant doesn’t make up for the exponential population growth being seen throughout the division. This growth will continue to affect the costs and resources needed to run the division going forward.
“A Manitoba Municipal Relations report indicates growth in the RM of Hanover, town of Niverville, and city of Steinbach,” Funk says. “Based on these communities, it appears that HSD saw growth in assessment of about 3.14 percent… Our students don’t get to realize the growth of the 3.14 percent. It creates a further funding gap [for us].”
Ron Falk, chairperson for the HSD board of trustees, summed up the sentiment felt throughout the division this spring.
“We’re certainly very disappointed with the way this has turned out,” says Falk. “That wasn’t the indication that we were given [by the province] not all that long ago. It was quite the opposite of this. So to have this come is certainly a big blow to us.”