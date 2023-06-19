While it may not be in the same legendary status as Babe Ruth’s ‘called shot,’ Ridgetown’s Jeremy VandenBoorn did naturally call his shot – in the shot put.
After winning the Lambton-Kent Secondary School Athletic Association shot put in mid-May, VandenBoorn said it would take 17 metres to win the gold at the provincial championships.
And at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Association meet in Ottawa on June 8, VandenBoorn stood atop the podium with the senior boys’ shot put the gold medal around his neck after throwing a personal-best 17.28 metres.
“I wanted to get the best I could because it was my last competition in high school, so I just kept pushing,” said VandenBoorn, a fifth-year student at Ursuline College.
VandenBoorn had the top three throws, as his 16.34 metres in the third round and 16.64 in the fourth would have been good enough to win the gold.
Second-place Caleb Grover of Port Colborne opened with a 15.20-metre toss to take the lead in the first round, but that was his best throw of the day.
Coincidentally, VandenBoorn’s personal best came in the fifth end as Yankee slugger Ruth’s called shot in Game 3 of the 1932 World Series against the Cubs came in the fifth inning. In his last at-bat that day, Ruth grounded into a double play.
One day after winning the shot put, VandenBoorn completed a double-play of his own as he won the gold medal in the discus on Friday.
The Ridgetown native threw a personal-best 49.72 metres in the third round of Thursday’s discus, which held up to win the gold as Grover, again the runner-up, threw a 47.68 in the fifth round.
Since he was the leader after the three qualifying rounds, VandenBoorn had the advantage of throwing last in both the shot put and discus.
“I knew I had one more throw if anyone did pass me, so I was pretty confident if someone did, I’d still have a good one left in me,” VandenBoorn said.
He admitted he was a little concerned heading into the discus after a shaky warm-up.
“My coach (Courtney Bovin) told me to calm down and focus on two things, keeping my left arm up and finishing all the way through my throw,” VandenBoorn said.
While he nailed his shot put prediction, the St. Michael’s grad was a little off on his discus prognostication, as he said after his L.K. win that it would take 50 metres to win at OFSAA.
Still, his 49.72 metres was a personal best.
“I think I peaked at the right time,” he said.
After winning gold in the shot and discus, VandenBoorn still had to throw the javelin on Saturday but didn’t make it to the final eight as his 45.00 metres left him in 13th place.
“Javelin has always been just for fun,” VandenBoorn said. “I’m not built like a javelin thrower. You rarely see anyone from the West (Regionals) make it to OFSAA in all three throws. I’m just happy I made it to OFSAA.”
And that, too, is aligned with Ruth, who went a forgettable 1-for-5 the day after his called shot.
VandenBoorn completed a season-sweep in the shot put as he won LKSSAA (16.03 metres), SWOSSAA (15.97) and West Regionals (16.50).
He won the discus at LKSSAA (44.83) and SWOSSAA (44.86) but was second at West Regionals (46.46) to Liam Larson of London Banting, who finished third at OFSAA. VandenBoorn won the javelin at LKSSAA (49.88) and was second at both SWOSSAA (50.18) and West Regionals (48.00).
VandenBoorn shared the LKSSAA senior boy’s individual championship and the Quigley Award as the top male athlete for the second year in a row.
He won the shot put and discus all three years at LKSSAA and SWOSSAA.
VandenBoorn finishes his high school career with five OFSAA medals as he won bronze in both the senior shot put and discus last year after winning a silver in the shot put as a Grade 9 novice in 2019.
However, he missed his Grade 10 junior and Grade 11 first year as a senior as the track and field season was cancelled in 2020 and ‘21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is a big ‘what if’ COVID never happened in the back of my mind, and there probably always will,” VandenBoorn said.
“Especially the junior year, I would have loved to have seen what my numbers would have been the way I was throwing that winter,” he said, looking back to 2020 when school was halted in March at the onset of the pandemic. “But I’m very happy with how it ended. You couldn’t ask for more.”
VandenBoorn, who is heading to the workforce as a plumber, said he will continue competing – at the urging of coach Bovin – this summer at provincial meets hoping to reach the national standard to qualify for the Canadian championships in Langley B.C. July 27-30.