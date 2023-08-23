Registration Night is an excellent opportunity for Swan Hills residents to learn about and connect with the community groups, clubs, sporting groups, and recreational groups in town; to find out more about who they are, what they do, and how new members can join. It is also an excellent opportunity to make community connections while having a great time.
While this event’s focus sometimes tends to be on programs, sports opportunities, and lessons for children and youth, there are plenty of groups and activities for adults to get involved with too.
Registration Night will be held at the Keyano Centre on September 5 from 5 PM to 7 PM.
Come on out to Registration Night to see what Swan Hills has to offer. Joining a community club, team, or organization is a great way to get involved in the community and meet new friends, especially those who may be new to town.