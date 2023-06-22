Outgoing deputy superintendent Chuck Hellman began working within the Medicine Hat Catholic Board of Education in 1988 and will retire at the end of this month after 35 years of service.
His first year of teaching started in September 1988 at St. Francis Xavier School for a Grade 3-4 combined class with 33 kids. Prior to obtaining full-time employment, Hellman took on some subbing in May and June of that year.
“It was interesting, I did some outdoor ed and took a few classes because I had some background there and that’s how I got my first job, because I volunteered. We had a great time and, lo and behold, there was a position open a few weeks later and they already knew who I was.”
Hellman has been part of MHCBE for most of his life as he did all his primary schooling within the district as well. After graduating from McCoy, he spent two years at Medicine Hat College before transferring to the University of Lethbridge to finish his degree.
Hellman taught at both St. Francis and Mother Teresa, then moved into administration as vice principal and then principal at the same schools before moving to St. Mary’s as principal. Eight years ago, he made the move to head office as deputy superintendent.
When he taught Grade 6 at St. Francis the class would create a haunted house each year.
“It was a big production and it was fun because I said, ‘I’m not doing this, you guys are.’ This is a collaborative, problem-solving exercise. It was great every single time.”
Prior to having air conditioning at the school, Hellman would take the class outside to work on an art project.
“Then I’d go on the roof with a bucket full of water and pour it on them. We had lots of fun, things you wouldn’t be able to do now. Even yesterday, I was playing golf at Cottonwood and I recognized someone from maybe my third year of teaching. He had his wife and kids there, and he remembered some of the things we used to do.”
When he reflects back on his own learnings, one thing that shone through was the need to relax.
“Kids aren’t going to remember the math lesson taught on this or that day, but they will remember the haunted house we did. Those are the most valuable learning opportunities. Kids learn at their own pace and we try so hard to have them learn at our pace.”
Teaching kids how to relate to one another, how to interact and treat each other with respect goes a longer way in Hellman’s opinion.
If he were teaching again, he thinks he would ease up on having students learn times-tables and taking spelling quizzes, and spend more time ensuring they had friends, and they understand their job as a student is to show up on time, keep their desk clean, along with all the other things that will help them down the road.
“Students are the most important people in this division, more so the students that struggle. If you are successful with those kids, you will be successful with all of them.”
Social media is the most significant change Hellman witnessed throughout his time with MHCBE.
“When I started, if a kid had a bad day it would stay at school because they got on the bus and went home, two days later nobody remembered. Now if you have a bad day, social media will bug you when you are at home. When you are on the bus, people are texting one another, the kids can’t get away from the stress. That is a huge thing, and social media isn’t going away.”
Hellman doesn’t have any solid plans after his last day on June 30 except to learn how to be retired. He’ll be spending more time with family, travelling and playing more golf.
“Moving forward, I will investigate perhaps working with student teachers, but I haven’t thought about it a whole bunch.
“If I had to do it all again, I wouldn’t change a thing. It was a great career; I don’t know what I would do differently.”