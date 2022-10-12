Almaguin Pet Rescue in Sundridge is getting more than $1,200 from a Trout Creek mother and her two children thanks to their pumpkin project.
Over the last couple of months, Sarah Evers, seven-year-old Finley and her five-year-old brother Forest made numerous pumpkin decorative pieces which they then sold at several events in Powassan.
“We made about 200 in total,” said Evers.
“Finley and Forest then sold them at the Trout Creek Fall Fair, Krause Farms, the Powassan Fall Fair and the Great Pumpkin Tour.”
At the Great Pumpkin Tour, Evers said her kids once again set up shop at Krause Farms and brought their last 74 decorative pieces with them and sold out in two hours.
“I was surprised we sold them so quickly, because I thought we had enough pumpkin pieces to last most of the day,” Evers said.
The purchase price for the finished items was donations ranging from $5 to $20 and Evers said the final total for all four events garnered $1,246.20.
Of that, about $600 came from the Great Pumpkin Tour.
Evers said her two children did most of the work putting the pieces together.
“They stuffed the fabric with cotton and wrapped yarn around them to shape them into pumpkins and added paint,” she said.
“When that was done I machine sewed the pieces. From start to finish each piece took about 15 minutes.”
The finished pumpkins were all the same size at six inches in diameter but had different patterns.
As for why send the money to Almaguin Pet Rescue, Evers says there's a family connection.
“My sister-in-law fosters some of the kittens from there until a home is found for them,” Evers said.
“So she cares for them and does things like take them to the vet. We saw a lot of the behind-the-scenes stuff and this became close to the kids' hearts.”
The pet rescue also spends money on pet food and neutering and spaying the cats before they're adopted.
Evers' children wanted to help Almaguin Pet Rescue in some way and the pumpkin project was hatched.
The Evers children weren't sure what their work would result in and set a very modest target of raising $50 for Almaguin Pet Rescue.
“Well, they blew by that at the Trout Creek Fall Fair,” Evers said.
“So they decided to try and raise $200 and easily surpassed that.”
Evers said her kids then upped their target to $1,000 and surpassed that amount with the final two events.
Evers says her children learned a couple of things from the experience.
They learned what it is to volunteer and that their time and effort produced a positive outcome for an organization.
Evers notes the brother and sister became even more engaged in the project when they saw how interested the public was in their pumpkin fabrics at their first event and scooped them up.
Evers says most of the pieces came from leftover fabric she had at home and a friend was able to provide much of the cotton stuffing from an old couch.
She was out of pocket for only a small amount of money when she had to buy more fabric and stuffing.
Evers didn't mind that saying it's for a good cause and would undertake the project again for Almaguin Pet Rescue.
Most of the animals at the pet rescue are cats, but there are also some dogs.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.