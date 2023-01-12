The Village of Slocan has partnered with the West Kootenay Football Club to obtain a Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) grant to fix up the Expo Park sports fields. This will begin with the decommissioning of the current irrigation systems and installation of new ones before sod is laid over top.
No major renovations have been completed in the park since its creation in 1986. The project will cost $225,000, with the Village responsible for $56,250 and the remainder paid for by the CBT grant. Council passed a motion to fund the Village’s portion of the project with COVID Safe Restart grant money ($30,000) and gas tax reserve funds ($26,250).
The water intake for the irrigation has to be fixed for this project to go ahead. The cost for the repair is considered a municipal obligation, so cannot be paid for by the grant. That project will have to go through a bidding process as it will cost over $75,000.
Winter carnival
Plans for a winter carnival in Expo Park on February 4 continue as organizer Lisa Parente seeks funding from both the RDCK and the Village of Slocan for the event. She is looking for $8,800 to get the carnival going. Parente was the organizer of this past summer’s Community Concert in the Park.
The event proposal includes live music and dance, a snow sculpture workshop, art installations, and food and artisan vendors. There would also be a warming tent with propane heaters and potential satellite events around town. The festival would be followed by an ‘ecstatic dance’ event at the Slocan Legion Hall. The event is to be drug and alcohol free.
RDCK Area H Director Walter Popoff has committed to matching any contribution by Slocan. Council decided to provide $3,000 from a community development grant, so Parente will receive $6,000 and will still have to fundraise for the additional $2,800.
Council pay
Council voted to have future stipend increases follow inflation using the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as a guideline. The CPI takes into account a broad range of prices to decide on the inflationary rate. This will increase council members’ pay on April 1 of each year with the first raise currently estimated at 6.02%. If the CPI were to ever go negative, council members would receive no increase but would not have pay reduced.
These annual increases still don’t address the disparity between the stipend for mayor and council in Slocan and the stipend for council members elsewhere in BC. This was first noted at the November 7 council meeting. It was decided that the best time to revisit this would be after budget deliberations; Councillor Jordan Knott said at the November meeting that he would like to get a better sense of Village finances before giving himself a raise. Budget deliberations will take place in January.
RCMP report
Local RCMP detachment commander Corporal Tom Gill spoke to council about police activity in Slocan, community engagement efforts and officer recruitment.
Gill said he is looking for a new officer, as one of his current officers is transferring to Prince Rupert for a promotion. He says the most important factor for him is experience working in small communities as community engagement takes on higher importance. “Recruitment is not easy,” he added.
He said the RCMP responded to 175 calls in Slocan in 2022, similar to the year before, and he said the most common infractions are driving related.
“I still believe, based on recent numbers, that driving under the influence is a priority,” he said. “Driving unlicensed, uninsured is still an issue.”
He also talked about the importance of foot patrols in the spring, summer and fall. He said this is more about increasing police presence and getting to know community members than writing violation tickets.
“Writing tickets non-stop in small communities like this will have us escorted out very, very quickly,” he said, “or make working very difficult.”
Financial report
Chief Financial Officer Nathan Russ gave the quarterly financial report.
Campground revenue was higher than last year’s, while investment income was down. Last year at this time, the Village had over $1 million of BC provincial government funds in the bank for a microhydro project. The project was subsequently cancelled and the money has now been returned to the Province. The Village was able to keep the accrued interest on the funds.
Russ also gave a rundown on capital projects. The tennis court revitalization is 80% complete; the skatepark was completed this fall with funding from the Columbia Basin Trust; the design for the Harold Street revamp is 75% done; the Legion Hall rehabilitation was finished; and the town completed the update on its Official Community Plan.
Put off until next year will be work on the Springer Creek walking bridge and the purchase of a new excavator. The demolition of the curling club was put out for bids, but they came back much higher than expected so this project is now delayed. It may have to be revisited by council.
During the session, Councillor Madeleine Perriere asked Russ how rising interest rates would affect the payments the Village is making on the funds borrowed to purchase the old Springer Creek mill site. Russ answered that the rate had risen from 1% to 4% on a short-term $100,000 loan, bringing payments from about $600 per month to over $2,000.