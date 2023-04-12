St. Thomas and Elgin County were honoured for their efforts to get homeless veterans off the streets.
The city and county are the second community in Canada to house more veterans than become homeless in a month, the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness announced this week.
The accomplishment is a reflection of the community’s work to drive down the number of people experiencing homelessness, said Danielle Nielson, head of social housing and homelessness prevention for the city of St. Thomas.
"It's very dignifying and honourable that we are in a position to have set ourselves up to prioritize veterans experiencing homelessness, especially when you consider that they served us and our country," she said.
St. Thomas-Elgin shifted to a data-based model to address homelessness in 2021 after joining Built for Zero Canada, a network of 40 communities working to eliminate chronic and veteran homelessness led by the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness.
St. Thomas-Elgin partnered with the Royal Canadian Legion, Veterans Affairs Canada and community agencies to create a real-time database of people experiencing homelessness, called a by-name list, including anyone identifying as a veteran. Since the summer, they established a system to track homeless veterans, verify their status and connect them with support and housing services.
By February, St. Thomas and Elgin, with a combined population of about 100,000, had housed four homeless veterans.
“This is a milestone certainly worth celebrating, whether it's four, 40 or 400” people, said Tim Richter, president and chief executive of the national homelessness alliance.
“Canada’s under a wave of new homelessness that is overwhelming homeless services around the country. It's pretty easy to feel hopeless when things like that are happening," Richter said.
"What London has done and St. Thomas-Elgin has done is show that homelessness is solvable and give us a sense of how."
St. Thomas and Elgin County were formally awarded at a ceremony Tuesday.
“The true test of a city’s success is how it cares for and elevates its most vulnerable members,” St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston said in a news release.
[caption id="attachment_813247" align="alignnone" width="1000"] A 2016 report by the Canadian Press stated more than 2,250 Canadian veterans are homeless. (Photo illustration)[/caption]
“Our council strives to be a city of compassion and one that offers supports to those in need to assist them in achieving stability."
The city and county have a homeless population of about 120 people, according to municipal data from December.
At least 235,000 people experience homelessness annually in Canada. The national homeless alliance estimates 3,000 to 6,000 are veterans.
In Ontario, about 1,100 formerly homeless veterans are now in permanent, non-transitional housing, said Brian Harris, the provincial poppy chair at the Royal Canadian Legion Ontario Provincial Command.
“If there is even one veteran out there who is homeless, that is one too many."
That’s why the Legion’s goal to prevent and eradicate veteran homelessness is “so aggressive," he said.
The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada