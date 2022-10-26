Gary Atkinson is the new mayor of Plympton-Wyoming. He topped the polls at 1,458 votes, with Tim Wilkins at 1,215 and 376 votes for Muriel Wright.
“There is so much running through my head,” said Atkinson moments after the results were announced. He thanked the residents of Plympton-Wyoming for their support and confidence in him. He was pleased with the team he will have over the next four years, saying there was a lot of talent around the council table.
Lonny Napper’s decision not to run for the mayor’s chair this time, led to three sitting councilors to run for the top job this time out which cleared the way for a lot of new faces on Council.
Both incumbents, Mike Vasey and Bob Woolvett were successful in their re-election bids with newcomers, John Van Klaveren, Kristen Rodrigues and Alex Boughen rounding out the Council.
Vasey made an unsuccessful bid for a council seat in 2018 but was appointed to council to fill a vacant seat two years ago. “It is unbelievable,” said Vasey. You often don’t know whether you are doing good or bad during the campaign until the results are announced, he said.
Vasey had 1,828 votes followed by Van Klaveren with 1,697 with Rodrigues at 1,555, Woolvett at 1,542 and Boughen at 1,535. Mike Thompson failed to gain a seat with 1,508 votes, Conner Weed had 995 and Randy Dayman had 704. Netty McEwan, who was the top vote getter in the 2018 council election, was acclaimed as deputy mayor.
The race to succeed Napper had its moments, including word of a video showing Wright removing Wilkins’ election signs on Egremont Road. The pair didn’t speak about the incident publicly saying they had forgiven each other and were moving on. Monday, Wilkins was gracious in defeat. “Gary was a very tough opponent,” said Wilkins, calling the election a great race adding the new mayor and council would be very successful.
“I feel good,” said Wright, after it was announced she came in a distant third. “It’s a gamble. I spent 24 great years on council.”
Atkinson said the previous council has done well, but moving into the future, there are some unknowns, including a looming recession being predicted. One of the issues before the council is the municipality’s infrastructure, said the new mayor.
Vasey agreed, as he pointed to infrastructure as being the major issue before the council. “There is money in the reserves. We just have to get shovels in the ground,” he said. “Nothing snuck up on us.”
Atkinson wants more communication, planning town hall meetings being organized twice a year, one in Wyoming and the other in Camlachie.
Outgoing mayor, Napper couldn’t resist not making a comment during the evening, as he congratulated the new mayor and council, saying that his door is always open to any of them wanting to discuss any issue before them. “Just don’t make me want to come back,” said Napper.