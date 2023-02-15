A group of community volunteers has begun the process to build a splash pad in Markdale.
On Feb. 15, Shannon Iadinardi, co-chair of the Markdale Splash Pad Committee, made a presentation to council about the group’s goal to build a splash pad for the community.
Iadinardi said the committee has done a lot of work on the concept and included a quote from a company that estimated a splash pad would cost just over $200,000.
The committee hopes to see the splash pad built at King Edward Park in Markdale and has received the support of the Markdale Agricultural Society for the project. The presentation included two potential locations at the park for the proposed splash pad.
The committee has also circulated two petitions about the splash pad which have garnered more than 1,200 supportive signatures.
“Splash pads have an inclusive and multigenerational design with water play areas for all different age groups. From toddlers to grandparents, they create a safe play experience accessible for children of all abilities,” said Iadinardi.
She added that a splash paid would be a big addition for the entire community.
“With 1,000+ new homes in the plans to develop Markdale in the coming years, adding a splash pad to King Edward Park would significantly enhance and make Markdale attractive to young families. As more and more families move to Markdale, it is evident that we don't have anywhere local to cool off,” she said.
The committee did not request funding for the project, but asked council to support the concept in principle and ask staff to work on the project with the committee and set up reserve funds for money raised for the project.
Iadinardi said the group plans to pursue a number of different grant programs for financing and is also planning extensive fundraising initiatives.
“Our committee is really excited about obtaining and going after some of these grants,” she said.
Members of council were excited about the splash pad possibility.
“It sounds exciting,” said Mayor Paul McQueen.
Deputy mayor Dane Nielsen thanked the group for their work on the project.
“I definitely love the concept. Water is a feature that doesn’t have an age limit,” said Nielsen.
Council later passed a resolution directing staff to work with the committee on the project and report back to council.