Adam van Koeverden, Member of Parliament for Milton, and Rechie Valdez, Member of Parliament for Mississauga−Streetsville, have unveiled a significant investment of more than $1 million for Jombone Inc, a Canadian company having its commercial headquarters in Milton. This funding aims to expedite the commercialization of Jombone's cutting-edge digital staffing and HR management platform and expand its market presence. The announcement was made on behalf of Filomena Tassi, the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.
The Government of Canada is proactively investing in the potential of Canadian businesses that are developing innovative staffing solutions. By supporting these ventures, the government aims to foster job creation, facilitate scaling up, and enable the exploration of new economic opportunities for long-term prosperity.
Jombone's digital staffing platform harnesses the power of technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, automation, and analytics. It combines these innovations with the expertise of professional recruiters to identify, screen, and assemble pools of qualified candidates. This groundbreaking platform is reshaping the way Canadians find employment and enabling companies to efficiently locate the ideal team members and effectively manage their workforces. Small- and medium-sized businesses, in particular, benefit from significant cost and time savings through streamlined hiring, payment, and workforce management within a single system.
With the infusion of capital from this investment, Jombone Inc. will accelerate the platform's development and adapt it to penetrate the highly promising U.S. market. Additionally, the company's expansion plans will create 26 highly-skilled job opportunities in the vibrant Mississauga region.
By embracing technological innovation and empowering businesses like Jombone Inc., Canada is fostering a future where staffing and HR management are revolutionized, opening doors to unparalleled possibilities.
“The Government of Canada is committed to supporting companies that help Canadians adapt to a digital future. Today’s announcement is important for our region to position itself as a tech and innovation leader, while also creating good jobs,” said Adam Van Koeverden, Member of Parliament for Milton.
With its corporate headquarters located in Milton and a sales headquarters in Mississauga, Jombone Inc. connects job seekers with suitable opportunities while assisting employers in finding the perfect candidates. By simplifying and streamlining staffing processes, Jombone aims to reshape the future of workforce management.
Sumit Sahdev, Jombone Inc CEO said, “businesses that embrace digital self-service staffing solutions, understand the emergence of higher and more volatile new norm costs, and rely on technology to gain control over their operations are more likely to sustain growth in the upcoming economic climate.”