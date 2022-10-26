Despite it still only being fall, members of Taber Players are preparing for the festive season as they practice for their upcoming show A Dicken’s Christmas Carol by Mark Landon Smith.
With opening night coming in mid-November, Rob Berezay, director for this show, was able to provide a rundown of what people should expect from this play.
“Well, it tells the story of Scrooge‘s Christmas Carol, but the story is really about the Styckes-Upon-Thump repertoire company who has been putting on the same play and billing it as the final performance of the show that they’ve done for 15 years,” said Berezay. “It’s really about this inept theatre company who is putting on this play, and everything that goes wrong while they’re putting on the play. There are missed cues, there are missed lines, there are sets that fall down — it’s accident-prone throughout. It’s in the same vein as where everything that possibly can go wrong, does go wrong during the play. It does tell the story, but in a very accident-prone way, and at the comedy of it because it’s farcical. It’s this inept theatre company putting on this classic Christmas tale that goes wrong as they do it.”
This production has people from all across southern Alberta as actors with members from Taber, including Darrell Croft as Sir. Selsdon Piddock, Sarah Nunn Lee as Dame Rowena Mibbleton-Lewis, Jocelyn Steinborn as Mrs. Bettina Salisbury, and an individual from Coaldale with Jaclynn Elfring as Cynthia Imbry, Rob Berezay from Coutts as Teddy Shud, and two actors from Lethbridge with Kristan Adkins as Mrs. Cordelia Woods, and Jeffery Graham as Mr. Elyot Crummels. Berezay discussed why they chose to put on this play as the Taber Players Christmas play.
“I’ve had the script for probably a good five or six years, and always have kind of wanted to do it,” said Berezay. “I guess I’ve picked Taber because I worked here before, and I know the actors/ theatre community here. I knew that there would be lots of good, seasoned people that I could count on to bring the proper comedy out in it. I like the script — I thought it was hilarious — and I think that this is a good area to try it out.”
Following this discussion of why he wanted to put on the play, Berezay also discussed why people should come out to see the play.
“It is funny, and because everybody needs some comedy and everybody needs to laugh — this provides that. I think there’s a saying in theatre that’s, ‘Why do you want to go to the show, it’s a train wreck? I want to go to the show because it is a train wreck.’ This play is truly an organized train wreck that’s fun to watch.”
Finally, Berezay briefly discussed his experi- ence as a director.
“I’ve been directing since 1989, so I’ve done 30 to 40, 50 different shows,” said Berezay. “I like to act, but I like to create and I always feel that directing is a fun way to create. That’s why I prefer to direct first and get up on the stage and act second. I’ve been doing it for a long time, and I’ve been doing it for so many years and working with so many different actors and directors. I think that any kind of success that I’ve had with any kind of a show I’ve been in is because the style that I have when I direct is very collaborative. I always ask for the actors’ input on the show’s outcome. The show was never really just Rob Berezay’s vision of what the show should be. It’s always a collaboration of what the entire cast has to offer input into the final outcome of the show.”
This play will be on stage from the 17th to the 18th and then the 23rd to 26th of November at the Taber Legion with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are $20 per person and can be purchased at www.taberplayers.ca or at the door.