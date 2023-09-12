MOUNT FOREST ‒ While councillors approved one developer's request for additional time to meet the necessary approval conditions for an approximately 400-unit residential subdivision in the south end of Mount Forest, they'd like to see some progress on the long-standing project.
As discussed during a council meeting Monday afternoon, the draft plan for the 411-unit residential subdivision was previously approved in 2018 and would facilitate 231 single-detached lots, 30 semi-detached lots, 120 street townhouses, two commercial blocks, a park block and a stormwater management block on 32 acres of vacant land located along Highway 6 and bordered by Bentley and South Water Streets.
But with the Deer Ridge Heights subdivision's current draft approval set to expire in October 2023, Coun. Steve McCabe's primary concerns revolved around whether the developers would be asking for another three-year extension down the line.
“This has been going on for quite a while,” said McCabe. “I’m just curious where they’re going and how we can help them along."
Steve MacMillan, an engineer representing Deer Ridge Heights during the meeting, said construction is set to start in 2024.
“We’ve just run into some delays with getting some approvals,” said MacMillan. “The developer would like to move forward with the construction of their first phase as soon as possible.”
However, Coun. Sherry Burke wanted to ensure that the 75 sewage units allocated to the developers in 2022 wouldn’t go to waste.
“If they’re asking for an extension, I don’t have a problem with it,” said Burke. “I just don’t want to hold other developers hostage based on the sewage units they have allocated.”
According to Mayor Andy Lennox, there is a 36-month limit on allocated units.
