Swan Hills residents may have noticed that the east side of the Town Office building looks a little different since they returned from last month’s evacuation. The trees that had once stood on that side of the building had been removed during the evacuation as part of the Town’s emergency response efforts. As the Town’s Incident Command Center was situated in the Council Chambers of the Town Office, it was vital to make every effort to protect the building from a possible wildfire incursion.
Now that Swan Hills is no longer under immediate threat of wildfire and life has returned to a state of normalcy, the Town has removed the sharp-edged, low tree stumps left over from the clearing of the trees.
The Town has not yet decided what to do with the newly cleared and levelled area.