NORTH PERTH – With the steady rise of food costs making it harder to feed families, one North Perth resident began an initiative to help people with this growing issue.
Brenlee Brunton started the North Perth Seed Bank back in 2021, when rising food costs during the pandemic made it more difficult to have fresh produce.
“People couldn’t afford to buy fresh food without it almost being rotted on the discount racks at stores,” explains Brunton.
“The sole purpose of the seed bank is to help residents in North Perth learn how to grow their own food from seed to table, and we focus on donating fresh grown fruits and vegetables from the garden.”
Further, by growing the produce locally, it cuts the expensive costs of international shipping to import these fresh fruits and vegetables.
“We pay extra for the cost of food, when we can easily help each other grow locally,” stated Brunton.
Currently, the seed bank is growing a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, peppers, watermelon, cantaloupe and more.
“From seed to table, we help lower food costs for North Perth residents,” said Brunton.
The organization is hosting a seed bank event on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Listowel.
For more information about the North Perth Seed Bank, follow their Facebook page.