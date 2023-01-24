THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Charlie Brown, who has spearheaded the development of the Lakehead Transportation Museum Society (LTMS) for more than 22 years, has stepped down as the organization’s president citing “numerous issues” with its board of directors.
“I was becoming an impotent puppet president,” Brown said, claiming there were board members that thought of going in a completely different direction of what was actually part of the mandate of the organization’s constitution. Brown will continue in his role as the Buddies of the Brill president.
Brown told The Chronicle-Journal that as a charitable non-profit organization, the mandate of the LTMS, which is entrenched in its constitution, is to collect, preserve and display significant transportation artifacts from Thunder Bay and surrounding area.
“Over the past two years, I’ve asked repeatedly for board members to participate, grow and learn the operation as a backup. That has not happened. The board was not adhering to our mandate and not following the constitution,” Brown alleges.
Among Brown’s reasons for his resignation was his feeling of a lack of support from the (LTMS) board while he shouldered the majority of the workload and an erosion of power for Brown as president.
Meanwhile the LTMS board “wholly and fully disputes what Brown is saying as false accusations.”
“We are staying very much to our mandates. We are saying very much to the constitution,” said Rob Kilgour, interim vice-president of the LTMS.
“We take our due diligence very, very seriously. As a volunteer board we’ve looked at this situation and with all that Mr. Brown has presented, we are resolute and we stand in solidarity having made the right decision in terms of accepting Mr. Brown’s resignation. We’re setting a course of developing relationships of goodwill and collaboration with our community and with stakeholders who wish to see the Pool Six site developed into a world-class destination.”
Kilgour explained that the museum board is seeking counsel to look at the best way forward.
The LTMS worked with the City of Thunder Bay to negotiate a land lease for the museum, which has accumulated many historical marine artifacts along with the Brill buses as a tourist attraction on the waterfront. Negotiations still continue for the acquisition of the Via Rail train, which is parked along the Kaministiquia River, with almost all hope lost for the acquisition of the James Whalen tug boat.
Brown submitted a proposal to the LTMS requesting them to enter into an agreement with the Buddies of the Brill to build and improve the museum together.
Under the proposal, the LTMS would have relinquished $2,000 to the Buddies of the Brill as payment for services provided during the 2022 season at the LTMS site along with 10 per cent of future gross revenues that would have been used to improve its displays and carry out its mandate.
The board rejected the proposal.
Should the Buddies of the Brill decide to remove the two buses from the museum site, Joel DePeuter, manager of realty services with the City of Thunder Bay, says there will be no impact on the museum society’s lease.
“The lease is open right now for housekeeping,” DePeuter explained. "Housekeeping changes would occur if the lease area changed and I do not see this impacting the transportation museum lease. If the buses are no longer going to be part of the transportation museum collection, we may consider a request (from the Buddies of the Brill) if they choose to remain on the property. If they choose to relocate them on their own accord, that will be their decision.”
DePeuter says the Lakehead Transportation Museum Society will keep its name and signage even though the artifacts will all be of a marine nature should the brills be removed.
“The Alexander Henry is the main core attraction and it’s capable of programming and holding events,” DePeuter said. “The buses were a good addition to the collection.”
Paul Pepe, manager of Tourism Thunder Bay, agrees with DePeuter in that he doesn’t think the removal of the Brill buses from the museum site will impact the "draw or the appeal of the Henry,” nor will that have an impact on local tourism at all.
“The big asset is the Henry,” Pepe said. “The maritime heritage is really quite impressive unto itself. There’s a lot of stories just within the maritime heritage of our community to be told, so I don’t think the removal (of the Brills) would be detrimental to the overall attraction.”