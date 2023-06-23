Wakaw RCMP will be on the lookout this summer for the smallest members of our community who are demonstrating safe behaviours. If our Wakaw police officers spot youngsters wearing their bike helmets, crossing safely, or showing excellent community spirit (maybe something as simple as picking up some trash) they will be rewarded with a ticket! This ticket can be exchanged for a treat at Hometown Foods in Wakaw. Our local officers are excited to engage with youth in the community in a positive way.
“The whole idea of getting a ticket has always been a negative encounter. I hope that this program can make meaningful connections between the community and the police who serve them,” shared Sgt. Adam Von Niessen. “The Wakaw RCMP would like to thank Hometown Foods for their support with this program.” The positive ticketing program will run from June to September.
“Positive tickets” are an avenue or tool that can be utilized by police members to initiate relationships between youth, their communities, and local businesses. It got its start as an experiment carried out by the Richmond RCMP under the leadership of retired Superintendent Ward Clapham. The success of the experiment led it to become an initiative and now a worldwide proactive policing methodology. Ward Clapham is credited with initiating the positive ticketing experiment, but in his book, he always writes it in the plural “we”, presumably because to make the experiment effective he needed his officers, or at least the majority of them, to be on board. They needed to be willing to let go of the tough, enforcer-type thinking and embrace the idea of building relationships. He talks in his book, Breaking With the Law: The Story of Positive Ticketing, about wanting to build positive relationships with youth in the community to keep them out of trouble, so when he was assigned as superintendent of Richmond, BC’s force, he decided to try and build a strong relationship between the youth and his staff.
As a young constable in the 1980s, Clapham was often assigned to visit schools and after hearing kids’ responses to his question about what they thought of cops, he said it was haunting to know they saw police, him, as hunters…hunters of people…of kids. Although there is no way to escape the realities of being a police officer and having to hunt down criminals, he wondered if there was a way to shine a spotlight on a more positive relationship, one of a trusted friend and mentor.
The Richmond community, like so many others, he wrote, struggled with the number of calls for youth disturbances and crime. The old paradigm of reactive, post-incident, corrective policing wasn’t working. Kids saw police as the "hunters" who were always after people who had done wrong. With that mindset, the good kids shied away from the police because they didn’t want others to assume they were “in trouble”, and the marginal kids turned it into a game of "cat and mouse" to see how much they could get away with before getting caught. The idea of flipping things around, catching and rewarding kids for doing good things instead of focusing on only the negative things required a completely new mindset for the officers. Handing out Positive Tickets instead of just violations or warnings went completely against that old reactive model.
Proactive policing relates very closely to community policing. Community policing operates on the foundational belief that street crime can be reduced through police being proactively involved with the community and building relationships between the public and the police. Proactive policing can prevent juvenile crime from even happening and real police work is as much about prevention as it is about suppression. The program is not primarily about free tickets. In the early years of the initiative in Richmond, many young people didn’t even cash in their tickets, instead keeping them as souvenirs. It’s about the relationship between the adult giving the ticket and the youth receiving the ticket. Building relationships of trust focuses on root problems that many kids experience, and the ticket is simply the device that enables adults to build relationships with the kids. The ticket is the means to the end, not the end itself. Research shows that it takes three to five caring adults to raise a child. The Positive Tickets program can provide one of those important adults.
The payoff, Clapham states in his book, was that kids didn’t feel he was hunting them anymore; they saw him as a friend and when he pulled into a parking lot full of young people and have them run towards him, rather than away from him, made it all worthwhile. The rewarding part was looking out the window of the cruiser and having kids wave at him as he drove down the street and the very real result was seeing youth who had been at the edge of criminal involvement now far from it because they had made friends with an officer through interactions generated by the positive ticketing program. The results of the Positive Tickets program can be truly remarkable.
As Stephen R. Covey, author of The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People wrote in the forward to Breaking With the Law: The Story of Positive Tickets, “This proactive, preventive model inspires the best in everyone involved. It’s a program worthy of consideration by any community interested in helping the next generation make the most of themselves.” To the Wakaw RCMP, congratulations on implementing this proactive program, and here’s hoping you have to print more Positive Tickets than you ever imagined.