On September 16th, the city gears up to host the 26th annual Stratford Rotary Dragon Boat Festival. This event promises a day filled with thrilling races, delicious food, lively entertainment, and a sense of community in support of the Rotary Club of Stratford.
The festival, known for its recreational Hong Kong-style races, will see up to 50 teams racing for top place on Lake Victoria. The highlight of the event will be the 2000-meter final, showcasing the top 8 teams.
Spectators at the event can watch the initial races, which will be held in either a 300-meter or 500-meter, 4-lane format.
Robert Ritz, Chair of the Dragon Boat Festival under the Rotary Club of Stratford Charitable Foundation, shared his excitement about the unique setup of the races, saying, "The best part about the Stratford Dragon Boat race is that it's four lanes, right down the river, so you can stand on the shores and be nice and close to the actual race."
This year's Stratford Dragon Boat Festival promises a day of festivities for all ages, offering a lineup of food vendors, including Joe's Diner, Annie's Fish and Chips, Ken's Fries, and an ice cream truck. Ritz emphasized that the event offers an ideal opportunity to bring the whole family together, saying, "It's a great day to bring the kids down, grab a beer for yourself, and have a nice day of watching the race."
Over 2,000 attendees are expected to gather along the shores of Lake Victoria to witness the races, all while enjoying local entertainment and food. The Kid's Tent promises to keep the younger audience engaged and entertained throughout the day.
With a strong lineup of 52 "Cash" sponsors and 24 "In Kind" sponsors, the event has consistently made a substantial impact. Over the years, the festival has raised an impressive $936,916, which is then directly invested back into the community through the Rotary Club of Stratford's foundation.
Ritz emphasized the meaningful impact of these funds, saying, "All the money we generate goes to our foundation, and then the foundation distributes these funds to a number of local organizations, including Hospice."
In an effort to raise awareness for the upcoming event and acknowledge its sponsors, the Rotary Club of Stratford recently secured approval from Stratford City Council to install a 40-foot Dragon Boat in Market Square. The "Dragon in the Square" will be on display from August 4th to September 17th, 2023, adorned with the Rotary Wheel, festival details, and the logo of the Platinum Sponsor. The boat's interior will proudly display the community-based projects the Dragon Boat Festival supports.
The festival's grand opening ceremony, scheduled for 11:00 a.m., will feature the traditional dotting of the eye ceremony and an initiative to raise awareness about breast cancer.
As the 26th Stratford Rotary Dragon Boat Festival approaches, Stratford residents and visitors alike are gearing up for a day of fun on the water with races, delicious food and entertainment.
For more information and updates about the festival, please visit the official website at www.rotarystratford.com