East Ferris is holding an open house this Friday, March 24 to celebrate the official opening of its new municipal office. Residents are welcome to come out from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. to tour the new building, enjoy some refreshments, and observe a ribbon cutting to mark the occasion.
Located at 25 Taillefer Road in Corbeil, East Ferris’ new municipal building is 7,513 square feet and contains staff offices, a board room, a meeting room, a lunchroom with kitchen, and council chambers.
“Everyone is delighted with the new space,” Mayor Pauline Rochefort said. “It’s exactly what we needed.”
The new building is almost twice as large as the last town hall at 390 ON-94, in Corbeil. The previous office was 4,100 square feet, and this space was shared shared with the fire hall. Now, the fire department has the space all to itself.
With more space, there is room for all municipal staff to work and there is a meeting room where councillors can meet with residents as well. Before, such meetings would take place off-site because there wasn’t room to host at the old office.
“It’s well done, and the quality of the work is excellent,” Mayor Rochefort said of the new space. The project architect was Brian Bertrand, Bertrand Wheeler Architecture Inc., and the contractor for the build was Kenalex Construction.
The building cost $5 million, explained East Ferris’ chief administrative officer, Jason Trottier. Municipal staff moved into the new space in early January, and now that everything’s settled in, it’s time for the grand opening.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.