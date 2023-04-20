Carbon-neutral pitch
A local environmental group asked council to consider joining its plan to work towards having the local government use 100% renewable energy sources no later than 2050.
Montana Burgess of Neighbours United came to council as a delegation to ask them to join its West Kootenay 100% Renewable Energy Plan.
The plan was first launched in 2020, and 12 cities and villages and the two regional districts in the West Kootenay have signed on to the project. The plan is a guide for villages to work towards operating in a carbon-neutral way at the community level. Any energy use would come from renewable sources, including electricity, heating and cooling.
“This starts with energy efficiency and energy conservation, then procuring any remaining energy from renewable sources to get to 100% renewable energy,” Burgess noted in a letter to council.
She said Nakusp is already on the low-carbon transition path, with the implementation of renewable energy projects like the Village micro-hydro generation station, which can generate 50 kW on a continual basis. The water drawn to power the station then feeds into the Village’s water treatment plant, and into the water distribution system.
Council received Burgess’ presentation as information.
2023 budgets approved
Homeowners in the village will see a 12.6% increase in their municipal tax bill. Council passed its 2023 operating and capital budgets, laying out its spending plans for the year.
The Village will spend more than $7.1 million over the next year on maintaining operations, paying salaries, and conducting the business of government. That includes $4.84 million on general operations, and $1 million at the hot springs.
The operating budget approved by council had a smaller hike than first anticipated, down about .8%, mostly because of tweaks to grants received. Village managers were also able to decrease budget amounts for council training and the revamped website. They were able to add funds for an airport master plan, and the hefty Growing Communities Fund grant to the reserves. The operating budget also draws more money from the hot springs operations, which grew by 9% last year.
On the capital side, the Village will spend $3.21 million on physical plant and infrastructure maintenance next year. That includes $1.2 million on the water system and $1 million on the sewer system. $149,000 in capital improvements will be spent at the hot springs.
A new roof for the library will cost $33,000, but more than $24,000 of that will be covered by a grant. The Village’s eight-year-old Ford F350 is going to be replaced by an electric pickup truck. The cost of the new vehicle is $101,000, but will be covered wholly by grants.
This year’s budget will be incorporated into the five-year financial plan, which will receive final adoption in May.
Zoning approved
An application to rezone a property along the waterfront received final reading and adoption. James Zeleznik had applied to have a property rezoned from its commercial category back to its original Lakeshore Development designation. That will allow for the development of more housing in the village, and fit the Village’s criteria for swift approval.
“The purpose for not holding a public hearing, when legislation allows, is to speed up the process for housing developments to move through the process more quickly since the need for housing in the community is significant,” wrote a staff report.
Staff also noted they also received no letters from neighbours opposing the application.
Mayor Zeleznik, a co-owner of the development company, recused himself from the debate and vote.
Public Property bylaw postponed
The Village’s bylaw on use of public property in town – which includes determining how many food trucks will be allowed to set up on public land – has been delayed another month.
Staff requested the bylaw be tabled before the meeting began. CAO Wayne Robinson said they found a technical problem with the amount of insurance they were requiring of users to use the public space.
“We have better language that will help ensure that we are not asking for more coverage than is required,” he told the Valley Voice.
Reconciliation talks
Councillors held a special discussion about applying for a grant to begin building relationships with regional First Nations governments.
The Union of BC Municipalities is providing a series of $10,000 grants to communities to facilitate meetings between the province’s First Nations and local communities. The goal of the Regional Community-to-Community program is to increase understanding and improved overall relations between First Nations and local governments.
“The Village of Nakusp has not engaged in C2Cs for some time and with the adoption of UNDRIP by the Province, engagement with First Nations that hold claim in the area that includes Nakusp is past due,” noted a report from staff.
Staff made an initial suggestion that the Village apply to hold talks with either the Ktunaxa of the Cranbrook area or the Splatsin First Nation of Enderby, “in order to get the discussion going.”
However, staff did point out the situation is more complex than that.
“The province identifies 11 First Nations with claim over this area; some are as far away as Merritt and Penticton,” noted the staff report. “Complicating this process is the absence of the Sinixt on the province's list, as they are located in the US.”
The Village has been told to hold off contacting the Sinixt until their relationship with the federal and provincial governments is worked out. And staff also noted that the grant was not a one-time event, and they could have several opportunities in the coming years to meet with any First Nations with an interest in the area. There are at least two upcoming grant intakes this year, staff said.
Councillors said they were “really excited” by the prospect of building relations with First Nations, but didn’t direct staff to take any specific actions to move the file forward at this time.
Land for housing
The problem of housing in the village came up several times during the council meeting – it’s an issue that reaches into everything from economic development to healthcare to social well-being. Now the Village will send a letter to the Province letting them know what land might be available for housing development.
It’s the result of a letter received from the Ministry of Housing.
“The provincial government is currently undertaking an inventory of provincial lands that could potentially be used for the creation of affordable housing of all sorts: co-ops, non-profits, affordable home ownership and other opportunities to get more people into housing they can afford,” a letter received by council states.
So the ministry is inviting “willing local governments” to provide a list of municipally owned land that could potentially be used for housing.
The letter also exhorts council to look a decade into the future for its needs and development opportunities.
“The purpose at this point is to get a sense of public land available for housing and understand which municipalities might be interested down the road in partnerships to create more housing in their communities,” the letter notes.
Council agreed it was a good initiative and directed staff to draw up a letter outlining available Village lands.
Supporting NADB
The Village will write a letter in support of a grant application for the community’s economic development agency.
The Nakusp and Area Development Board is applying for a two-year, $75,000 grant from the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior-BC. The money would be used to address the community’s ongoing housing issues and increase capacity to deal with the impacts of changes in the forest industry.
“This funding will allow NADB to 1) hire and mentor a junior professional who could help deliver advisory service and write grant proposals, and 2) develop a Community Economic Diversification Plan for Nakusp and Arrow Lakes area, with a key focus on preparing a workforce housing plan,” says a letter from the NADB.
Council approved writing a letter of support for the application. Councillor McClaren-Caux, who is the NADB’s economic development co-ordinator, excused himself from the debate and did not vote on the matter.