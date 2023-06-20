WOODSTOCK – The Conservatives on Monday night hung onto longtime stronghold Oxford following a tight federal byelection that pitted local and federal Tories against each other and deepened political division in the riding.
Arpan Khanna will replace former longtime MP Dave MacKenzie in Ottawa after fending off Liberal David Hilderley with a seven-point margin of victory.
“I’m very humbled,” Khanna said after announcing his win to a packed room of supporters at the Woodstock fairgrounds, adding he felt “blessed and honoured” Oxford voters elected him.
“It doesn’t matter if you’ve moved in . . . for one day, if you’ve been here for five years, if you’ve been here for generations. All is welcome in Oxford,” Khanna told a boisterous crowd during his speech.
With all but one of 267 polls reported, Khanna had 16,144 votes (43.0 per cent) to Hilderley’s 13,574 (36.2 per cent). NDP candidate Cody Groat was a distant third, with 3,931 votes (10.5 per cent). None of the other four candidates earned more than five per cent.
Slightly less than 40 per cent of eligible voters in the riding west of London cast a ballot.
As some political watchers predicted, the race between the Liberals and Conservatives was the tightest in Oxford since the two parties squared off in 2000. MacKenzie eventually beat the Liberal candidate in 2004, paving the way for a 19-year-run in office that lasted until he retired in January.
The largely rural Southwestern Ontario riding was thrust into the spotlight before the byelection was even called, thanks to a contested Conservative nomination race that saw a series of spats and controversies.
After MacKenzie’s daughter lost the Tory nomination battle, and the disqualification of one pro-life candidate, the former MP cried foul over the federal party’s nomination process and filed a complaint that Khanna had improper endorsements by Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre and former party leader Andrew Scheer.
Two local Conservative riding association leaders quit in the fallout, alleging the national party parachuted Khanna into the race and stacked the deck to help him win.
Khanna is a lawyer who helped Poilievre’s successful leadership campaign in Ontario and ran unsuccessfully for the Tories in Brampton in 2019.
The biggest surprise came when MacKenzie threw his support behind the Liberal candidate, Hilderley, a real estate agent and former school teacher and principal.
Addressing reporters in the wee hours of Tuesday, Khanna said he respects MacKenzie and hopes to gain his support in the next election, but admitted feeling “disappointed” by the endorsement.
“To see that was very disappointing, but I wish him all the best,” he said.
The Big 3 federal leaders all visited Oxford leading up to Monday’s vote: Poilievre, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.
Khanna celebrated his win in Woodstock with friends and family, and politicians including Oxford MPP Ernie Hardeman and Scheer.
“It’s an exciting night,” Scheer said. “It's a great victory for the residents of Oxford because you're going to have a fighter in the House of Commons, someone who will be energetic, who will take the issues to the forefront of Parliament.”
Oxford is one of four ridings in Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba where byelections were held Monday to replace three MPs who have retired from politics and another who died. The Liberals and Tories each held two of them before the vote, and held on to them.