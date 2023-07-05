Pembroke -- Renfrew County council awarded a tender for the reconstruction of a 6.84 kilometre stretch of Highway 512 (Foymount Road) for $6.3 million, with the total project costs ballooning by almost $2.7 million over budget.
“This project is significantly higher than what we budgeted for but I would point out the construction of this will span two years,” Chair of the Operations Committee Glen Doncaster, the reeve of Deep River, said at council last Wednesday.
The successful bid was from Bonnechere Excavating Inc. of Renfrew in the amount of $6,370,184.09 plus taxes. The only other tender was from Thomas Cavanaugh Construction for $6,717,620. The project includes the reconstruction of County Road 512 (Foymount Road) and County Structure B257 (Harrington Creek Bridge), from Rodden Creek to Miller Road. The report at the county noted the project was split into two phases in order to accommodate ongoing utility relocations by Hydro One and Bell Canada. Utility relocations on Phase 1, from Rodden Creek to Buelow Road, were anticipated to be completed by June 30, while the relocations from Buelow Road to Miller Road are anticipated to be completed by the end of September.
“As limited road reconstruction works are anticipated to be achievable in October, project completion, including most if not all of Phase 2 road reconstruction, is anticipated for 2024,” the report stated.
The county had budgeted almost $4.5 million for the reconstruction of County Road 512 and an additional $800,000 for the Harrington Creek bridge. By the time other costs, including engineering, utility relocations, property purchases and contingency were added into the cost, the county estimated the total project would be $5,290,190 and had budgeted for this. However, instead, the total cost will be closer to $8 million at $7,985,884.36.
Since the cost project is being divided into two years, the cost for 2023 will be approximately $4,655,000, Reeve Doncaster said. The additional $3.3 million in road reconstruction costs will be undertaken in 2024.
His report noted there are sufficient funds in the 2023 Capital Budget for the completion of the 2023 phase of the project. However, additional funding will be needed for 2024.
“The increased costs will place significant additional pressure on the Long-Term Financial Plan,” the report noted.
As a result, staff will return in the fall with reporting on asset management and the Long-Term Financial Plan.
Since the project exceeds $3.5 million, the county will borrow money for this project.
As part of the report a final piece of property was also acquired for the reconstruction, Reeve Doncaster said. Delays in property acquisition have been just one of the hurdles for the project, which also saw delays in the utility relocations meaning a project which should have been completed last year will now not be completed until 2024.
“Just one more piece of the ongoing 512 saga, I will put it that way,” Reeve Doncaster said.
Warden Peter Emon said when the project is complete it might be a project to have an internal team take a look at and see what lessons can be learned. “It has been such a complex project for no good reason other than we have too many partners we have to work with in terms of utilities and re-alignment,” he said.
Looking at this, the county could look to see if they could do a different path in the future, the warden said.
Bonnechere Valley Mayor Jennifer Murphy thanked the county for their support on this project,
“As Reeve Doncaster said, maybe we are getting to the end of the saga of Highway 512,” she said. “I totally agree this is a business case for how to start and finish a reconstruction where there are such severe realignments.”
Even purchasing property was a struggle, she said.
“I am just glad county council hung in there,” she said.
Admaston/Bromley Mayor Michael Donohue said while it was challenging to point out any one project as putting pressure on the Long-Term Financial Plan, he said there are many avenues which can be looked at to address this. He pointed out the county is earning significantly higher interest than had been projected while ratepayers are continuing to face challenges.
“Our ratepayers are now experiencing substantial costs of borrowing, servicing costs, mortgages, etc.,” he said.