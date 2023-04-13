A new 29-kilometre walking trail between Burleigh Falls and Lakefield is in the early planning stages by Kawartha Land Trust.
Selwyn Township council supported a request at its Tuesday meeting from Thom Unrau, the group’s land stewardship co-ordinator, to support the concept in principle and for township staff to work with the group on the parts of the proposed trail that would transverse township-owned land.
“If the pandemic told us anything, it did teach us the importance of being outside for physical and mental health,” said Coun. John Boyko, “and a well-established trail system is one way of doing that.”
The Burleigh to Lakefield Countryside Trail would be a natural conservation corridor, non-motorized, well-managed and easy to follow, according to Unrau.
“Nature trails are valuable spaces that impact the mental and physical health of our residents and increase connections to our nature and our heritage,” he said.
Already there are four kilometres confirmed on 137 acres between Kawartha Park Road and Juniper Point Road.
The trail will require collaboration among Selwyn Township, 20 private landowners, the Ministry of Transportation and Otonabee Conservation.
Agreements will be voluntary, non-permanent and liability will be covered, Unrau said.
There will be no cost to the township, he said.
Selwyn council agreed to work with the group on the details of parking and signage on Selwyn lands and road allowances.
Kawartha Land Trust is a conservation charity creating nature reserves in Peterborough city and county and the City of Kawartha Lakes.
In Selwyn, it has seven nature reserves and 475 acres of protected land.
Meanwhile, the Lakefield Trail Stewardship Committee is hosting a spring nature hike led by local biologist and educator Sheila Potter, beginning at the Marshland Centre in Lakefield on April 23 at 1:30 p.m.
“The race to arrive, set up house, find a mate, raise some young is a stressful, exhausting and brutal time of year for organisms all around us but that makes for a wonderful show,” Potter said.
She will talk about creating habitat on small patches of land, great migrations, special birds to listen for at this time of year and how to list them on app eBird.
Potter will get participants to listen for frog calls near the marsh and she’ll talk about how turtles are starting to move this time of year and will soon be on the roads.
Participants will learn about iNaturalist, an app designed to identify organisms of all kinds, and Merlin, an app for bird calls.
Registration is required on the Selwyn Township website.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.