The local legion is up in arms over plans to install a crosswalk in downtown Simcoe directly in front of the Carillon Tower, a century-old war memorial and one of Norfolk County’s most distinctive landmarks.
Bryan Robertson, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 79 in Simcoe, said planting a “big light standard” at the foot of 60-foot bell tower would obstruct the public’s view of plaques honouring the 362 Norfolk residents who died in the First and Second World Wars, along with a local soldier killed in Afghanistan.
“To my mind, it’s desecrating sacred ground,” said Robertson, who presides over the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the carillon as legion padre.
“This is a heritage property (and) a memorial to our fallen.”
That sacred ground is currently a construction site, with traffic cones and caution tape marking where the sidewalk has been extended to narrow Norfolk Street North to two lanes as a traffic-calming measure.
About 10 feet from the tower sits the base of what Robertson fears will be “a great big flashing light distraction,” with poles and signage blocking the view of the tower.
He noted there is already an intersection 130 metres away from the tower that has a traffic light.
“My question is why would it be necessary to build a crosswalk here when we have a perfectly acceptable one there?” he said.
Norfolk Mayor Amy Martin told The Spectator the crosswalk was approved as part of the 2023 budget process after residents — including students and staff of the nearby high school — expressed concerns about safety on the busy downtown street.
“Public safety has to be the priority,” Martin said, adding the placement of the crosswalk was not meant as a slight to veterans.
“It’s very unfortunate that the public is feeling that way and that the project is unfolding the way that it is,” she said.
“Certainly as the head of Norfolk County council, I can say that staff and council meant absolutely no disrespect to our community members and to veterans, and we look forward to finding a solution here.”
The Carillon Tower was dedicated on June 17, 1925, in memory of Norfolk residents who died in the First World War.
Veterans of the day “would have been instrumental in raising the funds to build this memorial,” Robertson said, adding “quite a few” legion members have reached out to the mayor and councillors to express their frustration.
“The legion wasn’t consulted in any way ahead of this,” he said. “It was a fait accompli.”
The Norfolk Historical Society was similarly sidelined, according to president Andy Blackwood.
“I think it was a surprise to everyone. People had no idea about this,” Blackwood said.
“The idea of putting an enormous pole, with a whole bunch of flashing lights on it, in front of this very significant heritage site — nowhere else in this country would that be allowed. It doesn’t make any sense.”
The free-standing carillon — one of 11 remaining in Canada — is synonymous with Simcoe, Blackwood added.
“I don’t see why you couldn’t move the pole on the other side of the street, instead of blocking the view of the structure which is the symbol of this town,” he said.
“It just seems unthinking to me.”
Complaints from residents have prompted county staff to rethink the crosswalk design, Martin said.
“The public is absolutely right — lights and flashing symbols and beeping throughout a ceremony, or any other day, is disrespectful,” she said.
The mayor hopes for a “compromise” that will improve road safety — including for pedestrians visiting the Carillon Tower — while not obstructing the war memorial.
“I don’t think that we need to go rip the sidewalk out. But I think the poles for crossing can be moved,” Martin said.
“I’m certainly pushing for (a change). If staff don’t want to remove an entire crosswalk or uplift a curb, then they need to meet council and the public halfway, which is there can’t be a big, abrasive sign right there. That’s what they’re looking at right now.”
Robertson wants to see the entire crosswalk relocated so attention will remain on the war memorial.
“We need to preserve the whole site the way it was built and what it was intended for,” he said.