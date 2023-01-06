NORTH HURON – Kent Readman grew up in Wingham, and after eight years away, he has returned home.
Readman was appointed Fire Chief of North Huron and Huron East, effective Dec. 6, taking over for Marty Bedard, who has retired.
Readman said he has been hanging around fire halls since he was a young lad; his father served the community of Wingham for 28 years as a firefighter.
“I grew up around the fire halls, a little kid running around, you know, doing all the fire stuff back then,” Readman said. “So as soon as I was old enough to join the department, I talked to the fire chief at the time and joined as a volunteer firefighter, and started to work my way through the ranks to become a captain and training officer before I eventually left.”
He went to Wingham Public School before it closed and graduated from F. E. Madill Secondary School.
Readman joined the Wingham station of the Fire Department of North Huron in 2003 and stayed there until 2015.
Readman left to further his career as a firefighter. Most recently, he was the fire chief at the City of Kenora, a role he has held since June 2021. He has also been fire chief in the City of Dryden, Marathon Emergency Services, and Barriere, British Columbia.
Readman also serves as a director on the Ontario Association of Fire Chief’s board of directors.
Readman is married with three children. He says the entire family (including their three dogs – two dalmatians and a rottweiler) are glad to be back in Wingham.
“They’re pretty excited to be back, close to grandma and grandpa’s and other family members and their cousins,” said Readman. “It’s really nice to be back home, closer to family and friends and seeing everyone again.”
He’s not sure if his children will follow the family tradition of becoming firefighters; he says they have talked about it a little bit, but they are still young, so when they are a little older, they may decide.
Readman loves being a firefighter; his passion lies with helping people. Even though some of the scenes he has attended have not been happy, he said being part of a team helps – they have each other to lean on in the bad times.
“You get a mix of the good with the bad, and you try to focus on the good ones. There’s been lots of successful stuff over the years of saving different property or being able to go in and get something sentimental to them usually, or something that they really cherish and, you know, pull it out of a fire. So even if you eventually lose the building, you can still rescue some other belongings that mean a lot to them.”
Readman talked about how he copes when things turn unpleasant, saying, “There’s been bad things happen over the years, but you always have a strong team with you and you try to work through it and just get ready for the next one and help each other out along the way to make sure you support one another through those tough times and really work together.”
He talked about how things have changed regarding getting help for mental health issues, something that wasn’t discussed among the ranks until recently.
“That is something that’s drastically changed in my 20 years in the fire service. We didn’t talk a lot about it back when I started really. You had those bad calls and you kind of dealt with them or, you know, you might go out after the call and just talk amongst friends or colleagues a little bit, but now, there’s definitely a real strong focus on dealing with the issues when they happen.”
Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) is common among emergency services in general, Readman said.
“Fire, police, ambulance, corrections, dispatchers, all get exposed to this stuff multiple times throughout their career. So, there’s a high chance that (PTS) can happen, and it does happen to a number of people,” he said. “But we do have peer support teams, we have critical incident stress management teams, we have access to professionals that can help us out through assistance plans through the municipalities. We do have access to those resources to help us deal with them early on before they become a larger issue.”
Readman is looking forward to serving the communities of North Huron and Huron East in his new position.
“I’m happy to be back in the community and people can always reach out to myself or any of our firefighters if they have any questions,” he said.
The new North Huron-Huron East Fire Chief had one more word of advice for the community: working smoke detectors save lives. It’s time to check your smoke and CO2 alarms.
- With files from Mike Wilson