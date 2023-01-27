Budget season is well underway in Lincoln, with capital projects first on the agenda.
On Jan. 18, council convened to discuss capital projects as part of a series of budget meetings, which will resume on Feb. 15.
The capital budget has increased from last year, up to $50,256,661 from $34,529,239.
For the meeting, staff had compiled a list of proposed capital projects they recommended for council approval.
Part way through the meeting, Coun. Adam Russell introduced a motion to pull some of the projects, to give time for staff to provide more information ahead of another discussion on them at the next meeting in February.
That motion passed unanimously. In all, 15 items were pulled from the list of projects for further review and 32 were approved.
At the meeting, staff and council also discussed their 10-year plan, amid concerns with spiralling inflation and interest rates.
Looking ahead town chief administrative officer Michael Kirkopoulos said to be financially sustainable, it may be worthwhile for councillors to think about a 15-year plan rather than a 10-year plan. There will be a more in-depth discussion of the plan in April or May, said Kirkopoulos.
“Staff will be back in front of council later this year to remap the 10-year capital plan,” he said. “There are numerous projects in there and with industry trends around costs, the town will need to look at spreading out the work over a longer period of time. Doing so will allow us to be prudent and sustainable over the longer term. We can’t do everything right away.”
The projects pulled for additional business cases are listed below, with the expenditure costs.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Gateway, way-finding, and community signage — $90,000.
ENTERPRISE SERVICES
Municipal law enforcement ticketing, —$108,248.
FLEET
Fleet replacement and expansion — $1,381,500.
PUBLIC AND OPEN SPACE
Facilities audit and assessment, asset management — $150,000. Security upgrades: card reader — $25,000.
FIRE VEHICLES
Replacement of a 2003 fire squad vehicle —$250,000. Replacement of a 2016 fire car — $76,000.
TECHNICAL SERVICES
Prudhommes water main upgrades —$8,200,000.
SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Strategies for reducing single-use plastics and creating multi-stream waste recycling stations at town facilities — $80,000.
TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Climate change/environmental programs — $120,000. Lakeshore roads and shoreline protection project — $6,032,856. Durham Road reconstruction — $3,430,000. Lincoln Avenue road reconstruction, King to South Service Road — $10,500,000. Winter operations review — $150,000. Road rehabilitation program — $2,500,000.
The projects receiving approval, are listed below.
ENTERPRISE SERVICES
Information technology (IT) equipment — $333,248. IT equipment: library updates — $33,400. Fleet management — $102,747. Electronic records system — $136,248.
PUBLIC AND OPEN SPACE
HVAC unit replacement — $120,000.
ENVIRONMENTAL AND SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE
Townwide sewer rehab and replacement program — $150,000. Fire emergency equipment — $162,000. New fire pumper — $1,100,000. Glenbrook Drive sewer replacement and active transportation link — $800,000. Bartlett Road water main replacement — $900,000. Sanitary sewer replacement on Ontario Street — $7,000,000. Storm water management pond asset management study — $520,000. Municipal drain management — $200,000. Targeted inflow and infiltration removal program around Mountain Street— $150,000.
SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Cemetery monument restoration — $25,000. Howard House upgrades (porch, ramp) — $15,000. Jordan Lions Park master plan and renewal — $250,000. Two new soccer nets — $20,000. Beamsville Lions Park baseball diamond net— $35,000. Arena upgrades: Fleming Arena water plate and chiller upgrades, Jordan Arena brine pump replacement— $135,000.
CULTURE
Museum historic buildings restoration — $75,000. Museum children’s education space — $155,066.
TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE
King Street road reconstruction (Vineland) — $1,100,000. William Street neighbourhood reconstruction project — $800,000. Greenlane Road reconstruction (Lincoln Avenue to Bartlett Road) — $860,000. Tallman Drive realignment (east end) — $200,000. Thirty Road reconstruction (King Street to south limit) — $500,000. Road infrastructure asset management assessment program —$40,000. Bridges and culverts infrastructure program — $355,500. Roadside safety program: guardrails, crosswalk safety and traffic calming — $438,000. Townwide upgrades to sidewalks — $375,000. Truck bypass camera monitoring pilot program — $30,000.