A letter from the Regional District of Nanaimo board in appreciation of the value of the BC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon program is headed to the B.C. Minister of Health.
The BC Association of Farmers’ Market requested the RDN write to the province, which funds the program. In 2022, eligible recipients – lower-income pregnant persons, families and seniors – received $27 in coupons per week for 16 weeks to purchase locally produced foods from farmers’ markets.
According to the association, last year 110 lower-income residents on Gabriola received coupons via partner organization People for a Healthy Community, redeeming $38,778 at the Gabriola Agricultural Co-op’s market. The Gabriola market was one of five located in the RDN that participated in the program last year. Province-wide, $12 million was allocated to the program and the province estimated 8,824 households were able to access it. The Ministry of Health has been funding the program since 2012.