In a joint effort, News Media Canada, the Canadian Association of Broadcasters, and CBC/Radio-Canada have formally applied with Canada's Competition Bureau, urging an investigation into Meta's alleged misuse of its dominant position by blocking news content on its digital platforms within the country.
The consortium contends that Meta's actions are an apparent attempt to exert control over Canadian news entities, curtail their access to the advertising market, and notably diminish their visibility on social media platforms. The anti-competitive nature of Meta's actions, which has raised global concern, is believed to bolster further the company's already influential stance in advertising and social media distribution, negatively impacting Canadian journalism.
Meta's power over Canadian news access is primarily channelled through Facebook and Instagram, which command over 70 percent of the nation's online social media landscape. This pivotal position enables Meta to regulate the dissemination of Canadian news significantly.
The applicants are imploring the Competition Bureau to employ investigative and prosecutorial mechanisms to safeguard competition and prevent Meta from perpetuating its blockade of news content. They also request that Meta desist from discriminating against Canadian news organizations' content through algorithms or other means on its Canadian-accessible digital platforms.
The coalition stated, "Meta's decision to obstruct news content on its digital platforms aims to hinder Canadian news organizations' ability to effectively compete in the news publishing and online advertising domains." They underscore that this isn't the first instance where tech giants like Meta have employed similar tactics globally, emphasizing the urgency to address such practices.
Publisher of Milton Reporter, Mohsin Abbas, said: "As a publisher in the Canadian news industry, the concerns raised by media organizations in Canada resonate deeply. Any effort that impedes fair competition and diversity in news sources should be thoroughly investigated."Abbas added that Meta's alleged actions underscore the need for vigilance to safeguard access to information. "I'm eager to see how the Competition Bureau's investigation unfolds."
The potential consequences of Meta's actions are far-reaching, as they could substantially impair Canadian news organizations' capacity to provide high-quality news services to the populace, a pillar for a vibrant and democratic society. The Competition Bureau's investigation's outcome will bear implications for Canadian journalism's landscape and the accessibility of news content to its citizens.
Having similar concerns, James Sicoli, a Milton resident, said: "It's disheartening to hear about Meta's attempts to control news access and visibility. The fact that Facebook and Instagram hold such sway over Canadian news sources is concerning. We need diverse sources of information to make informed decisions, and this move by Meta seems to undermine that. I hope the Competition Bureau takes this seriously and ensures fair competition."