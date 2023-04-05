About 25 Iqalummiut gathered in the Elders Qammaq Tuesday afternoon as their elders made parkas from garbage bags for a Toonik Tyme fashion show.
Over tea, biscuits and Big Rack sandwiches, the group laughed, sang songs and helped with the final touches on each others’ parka.
Each one had a different design on it: Noah Nakashook put two hands on his, Mary-Ann Sheutiapik made hers into an ookalik, or rabbit, and Sarah Pootoogok fashioned an inuksuk on the front and back.
The afternoon event was as part of Iqaluit’s annual Toonik Tyme festival.