Nackawic-Millville's public works committee and staff will need to work closely with the New Brunswick Department of Transportation and Infrastructure as road, building and equipment projects and oversight expand into rural communities.
Committee chair Coun. Robert Simpson told council at the Feb. 6 meeting that developing a "good working relationship" with DTI is one of the committee's main objectives.
Simpson said that DTI maintains responsibility for roads and bridges outside the original Nackawic town limits under municipal reform. Still, Nackawic-Millville council needs to be aware of the department's plans and have a chance to provide input into priority areas of concern.
Simpson explained the public works committee hopes to meet with DTI soon.
"Objectives, questions and potential recommendations for the meeting were developed," the committee noted in its report to council. "The main objective is to develop a constructive and positive working relationship with the staff at DTI."
Besides Simpson as chair, the public works committee will include fellow council members Jeff Clark and Michael Arbuckle and two public members to be appointed by council.
Simpson explained council will appoint public members for a three-year term, who will be allowed to serve one additional three-year term.
He explained what's under the committee's purview.
The mandate listed "all real property owned by the municipality, including all land and buildings on that land, streets, roads, sidewalks, and water and water and sewer systems. All vehicles, excluding fire department vehicles, owned by the municipality, included but not limited to trucks and trailers, as well as all tools and equipment owned by the municipality."
Simpson added all recreation assets remain under the purview of the recreation committee.
The public works committee report listed two Temperance Vale and Millville area roads — the Nortondale Road and a section of the Maple Ridge Road from Gunnar Brook to the intersection with Route 104 — which would be identified to DTI as priorities for 2023.
Several council members suggested other rural roads which may be in greater need of immediate repairs.
Simpson said council should make an extensive list of which roads the municipality brings to DTI's attention.
Coun. Katie Nozzolillo asked how she or a resident should bring road concerns to the committee's attention.
Simpson suggested such information should go through CAO Kathryn Clark.
Mayor Tim Fox agreed.
"It's a CAO matter," he said.
The mayor noted DTI continues to control the budget and plans for all roads and bridges in the former LSD areas, as well as designated highways within the former town limits.
He said it remains to be seen how involved the municipality or its public works committee would be in the rural road and bridge maintenance.
Deputy Mayor Greg MacFarlane said residents who bring rural-road issues to staff's or council's attention need to be kept up-to-date on how town staff handle them.
"We need to know what steps are taken," he said.
We should be aware if staff contacted DTI by letter, phone call or other means.
Since DTI maintains responsibility for rural roads and bridges, it remains unknown what sway the municipality holds in any decisions.
"Will Nackawic-Millville be part of the planning process," he asked rhetorically. "We could be constructive partners."