A local woman is hoping a country’s national flower can become a sign of better days ahead.
Sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, have long been a beloved symbol of Ukrainian national identity. Now, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stretches into the new year, the flower—soniashnyk in Ukrainian—has taken on new layers of meaning, emerging as a global symbol of hope.
Throughout the last few months, Rosemary Mitton has been selling sunflowers in an attempt to make a better donation for Ukraine relief through the Red Cross.
“I had hoped to do a couple of dozen sunflowers so I could make a better donation for Ukraine relief through the Red Cross,” said Mitton.
Mitton said she had hoped to sell 24 flowers and make a $200 donation.
“The people of Ridgetown had a different idea,” she said.
Mitton said as soon as she started selling them at her local jewellery shop, people kept wanting them. The flowers were so popular she cleaned out her supplier.
“I ended up making over 150 of them. I cleaned out my supplier, and they couldn’t figure out what was going on,” said Mitton.
After taking some money out to cover expenses and supplies, Mitton said the people of Ridgetown helped make a donation of $2,100 to the Red Cross. She added that while there were other donations options, the Red Cross was already on the ground and knew the needs.
“$2,100 isn’t a huge amount, but it’s better than the $250 that I thought I could raise,” said Mitton. “The people of Ridgetown are so willingly and happily generous. I think it shows that one person can make a big difference if they apply themselves.”
Mitton said the generosity kept pouring in when she ran out of sunflowers. She recounted a donation being made even without the purchase of a sunflower.
She added she’s now seeing a lot of flags being flown, ribbons on mailboxes and people wanting to show their support.
“People told me they were glad there was a place in town they could get something that would be pretty that they could show their loyalty and their support,” she said.
Mitton said she wished the war were over. She highlighted her son’s wife was born in Moscow, Russia and her grandfather was born in Ukraine.
“I said to her, ‘it’s cousin fighting cousin,’ and she said, ‘it’s brother fighting brother.’ It’s absolutely heartbreaking,” she said. “I can’t get over the fact that in 2022, we could be having a war where war crimes are going on every day, and nobody’s being held accountable.”
Mitton said while the weather is colder and because she ran out of her supplier, the sunflowers are no longer available. However, she said that sunflowers might be available for purchase come Spring.
“If there’s still an interest in it and the worst still going on, we’ll see,” said Mitton.