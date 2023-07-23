Mono’s Island Lake Family Park finally has an official name in time for its opening.
The recommendation from the Heritage Advisory Committee was accepted when town council met July 18. A couple other heritage matters were also decided by council.
The committee suggested that the Island Lake Family Park be permanently named Lynn Gibson Park after a former town councillor from 1988-1999.
Gibson also served as reeve between 1991 and 1997.
At the provincial level, Gibson worked as executive assistant to former Ontario premier Ernie Eves. At the federal level, he was executive assistant to David Tilson, the former member of Parliament.
“Lynn Gibson was an integral part of the community and devoted to public service,” according to the committee’s written rationale.
“His contributions were greatly valued by his colleagues and his tremendous service to the community was recognized through multiple awards and certificates of appreciation.”
In addition to his work in politics, he served on multiple committees and associations, including the Niagara Escarpment Commission and Credit Valley Conservation. As chairman of the hospital board, he was instrumental in the construction of Headwaters Health Centre in Orangeville.
The committee decided that the Mono Heritage Garden be relocated to the Mono Pollinator Garden and that it will be renamed the Dorothy Jane Needles Heritage Garden.
The advisory committee also lobbied that the heritage significance of a local farm be recognized. The property, known as the Anderson Farm, at Airport Road and Concession Road 6 EHS, includes a stone main house, a cottage, stone milk-house, and a barn complex.
It has been occupied by five generations of Andersons, starting in 1850.
The pioneer homestead is a good surviving example of fieldstone construction. Together they make up a rare historical complex of farm buildings typical of the industrious Irish pioneers who came to Mono in the mid 1800s.
Apparently, the committee approached the land owner about the heritage designation and they want nothing to do with it.
A representative of the heritage advisory committee said the Anderson property has been in the sights for quite some time. She said the question has often been asked if the anything was going to be done to protect the property.
“So we thought the time had come that we should take some action on it,” she said. “It very clearly meets a number of the criteria for (heritage) designation, probably more so than almost any other building in Mono.”
Heritage designation means no alterations or removal can be made to the exteriors of structures.
The owner can still do those things, but not without council permission.
Deputy Mayor Fred Nix asked if there’s an avenue for the owner to have the heritage designation revoked if the owner objects.
Mark Early, the town’s CAO, said the owner can appeal to a heritage-specific committee under the umbrella of the provincial government.
The owner will get notification of impending heritage designation and then they can appeal to the province.
Mayor John Creelman knew one of the previous Anderson owners of the property. He said the farm and its structures had been meticulously maintained.
“It was a showcase in terms of a rural property in terms of upkeep, maintenance, you name it,” Creelman said. “What’s happened there now is heart-breaking. It is absolutely heart-breaking.”
He said the designation is an attempt to send a message to the property owner that preservation of such architectural features is important.
“I normally would be hesitant to designate a property over the objections of the land owner,” Creelman said. “But in this instance I don’t see any other way, any other approach.
“We’re not doing it for the heck of it. We’re doing it because what’s happening there is truly saddening.”
Coun. Ralph Manktelow said the current circumstance is called a forced designation because it’s without the positive input from the owner. But it’s worth it if it goes toward the property’s preservation.
-30-