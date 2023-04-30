South Algonquin Township and its partner municipalities of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan, Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards and Madawaska Valley have welcomed Bonnechere Valley into its Community Safety and Well Being Plan, according to a media release from Dr. Meara Sullivan on April 14. Dr. Sullivan, who helped the municipalities come up with the CSWB, comments on this new development regarding their CSWB going forward.
According to Sullivan’s media release from April 14, South Algonquin, Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan, Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards and Madawaska Valley had welcomed Bonnechere Valley into their CSWB initiative to collectively enhance the provision of services and quality of life in the area.
Back in 2020, the four townships, in response to a government mandate, began work on their CSWB, the planning process of which included the creation of regional coordinating and advisory committees, public and service provider consultations, local data research and asset mapping. The initial plan was completed and approved by each council in 2021.
Now, the four municipalities have welcomed Bonnechere Valley into the fold, reconfirming their commitment to their CSWB. Annette Gilchrist, the CAO/clerk-treasurer of Bonnechere Valley, says that the township has passed a resolution approving the plan, its priorities, and the regional approach and collaboration.
“At this time, we would like to thank all the coordinating municipalities, CSWB committee and coordinator Meara Sullivan for giving us the opportunity to join in and be part of this project and its ongoing implementation,” she says.
Sullivan, a community and restorative justice specialist with over 20 years experience, coordinated the CSWB for South Algonquin and its partner municipalities. The program was mandated by the Police Services Act and the province of Ontario’s Bill 68, the Safer Ontario Act.
The purpose of the plan is to detail a strategy to direct public policy, social programs and resources and community awareness, interests and activities to where they can be most effective enhancing the area’s public safety, improving health and well-being and reducing crime and disorder and social isolation.
Sullivan will continue to be the coordinator of this five municipality CSWB initiative going forward, as she has been since its inception, and will lead its implementation.
“After a couple of years of planning, it is very exciting to be moving forward. While Bonnechere Valley did not participate in the initial planning or consultation, they are also a rural municipality in Renfrew County and local data shows they have similar concerns and demographics. The addition of Bonnechere Valley to the collective, helps build community and strengthens our approach to community safety and well being across the area,” she says.
As the CSWB initiative moves ahead, it is going from planning to implementation and the coordinating committee is asking stakeholders working within the CSWB to get in touch with Dr. Sullivan, who says that invitations will be sent out shortly to a joint meeting to discuss the implementation process.
“We recognize that there are a substantial number of professionals working across the area and we want to ensure they are all included. I would ask that all existing advisors and new associates working within the CSWB get in touch and share their current contact information,” she says.
Sullivan tells Bancroft This Week that the addition of Bonnechere Valley and the expanded collaboration strengthens the overall CSWB initiative and helps to expand communication, break down divisions, pool resources and implement the plan more effectively.
“By working together, the five municipalities have created a united and efficient approach to enhancing the provision of services and quality of life across the area,” she says.
Sullivan says that Bonnechere Valley contacted South Algonquin and the other three municipalities and asked to join the group, and the coordinating committee met to discuss the request and the implications.
“The committee and their respective councils saw multiple benefits in Bonnechere Valley joining the collective. We found that while Bonnechere Valley was not part of the initial planning and consultation, their research shows very similar demographics and areas of concern. In addition, multiple services and resources are shared across the region. The expanded group ultimately strengthens our approach to community safety and well being while also being cost-effective,” she says.
According to Sullivan, the joint meeting with stakeholders will take place in May, and the details will be confirmed shortly.
“Local service providers are encouraged to share their contact information with Dr. Meara Sullivan [mearasullivan@hotmail.com] so that they are included in upcoming events.”