BROCKTON – This promises to be a busy week for Mayor Chris Peabody, with both a meeting of municipal council and county council.
The housing forum on Thursday, Feb. 9 was attended by municipal and county representatives, and featured some excellent presentations including by county staff. Peabody said he’s looking forward to the next one, which will involve private sector developers and non-profits.
“People from the private sector will be presenting their ideas,” he said.
Peabody noted he’s had a lot of interest from developers, including one person interested in affordable housing for seniors.
“They want to help,” said Peabody, noting that there are five “very viable groups with proven track records that want in.”
He added that the county needs something concrete when it comes to housing.
A housing matter involving a property with a heritage designation in Cargill has the potential for some debate at municipal council. Peabody noted prior to the Feb. 14 meeting that the minutes from the Brockton Heritage Committee indicate some controversy over the Cargill “White” House – which is now green. The committee passed a resolution that the house be restored to a white colour with green trim.
Both Bruce County and Brockton have completed budget deliberations, and it’s now a matter of moving ahead with regular business.
In the case of Brockton, that includes an invitation from the parks and recreation department for the public to provide feedback on the municipality’s summer camp program by completing the Summer Camp Assessment Survey on the municipal website – deadline is Feb. 17.
There’s also an invitation for everyone to celebrate Family Day on Feb. 20 at the Walkerton Community Centre. Events begin with the Optimist breakfast, followed by a full day of fun – public skating, hot chocolate bar, cookie decorating and other free activities. The second annual Battle of the Badges – the OPP vs. Brockton Fire Dept. – is at noon, admission by donation, with proceeds going to the Walkerton and District Hospital Foundation. The game will be followed by a match between the Hanover Barons and Walkerton Capitals at 2:30 p.m.