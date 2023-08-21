The Peace River Regional District says they’ve yet to receive any response from the Ministry of Transportation to a June 6, 2023 letter regarding sustainable access for residents of Old Fort. Nor have they received any updates regarding Old Fort access since their May 26, 2022 Committee of the Whole meeting.
PRRD directors voted in favour of sending another letter to Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, inquiring about the status and timeline of providing sustainable access for the residents of Old Fort.
The recommendation was made at their August 17 board meeting, with directors agreeing to CC both Premier David Eby and local MLA Dan Davies.
The Old Fort community was majorly impacted by landslides in fall of 2018 and the summer of 2020. Following the crisis, the PRRD was notified that a multi-ministry committee was formed to review options for an alternate route or extra emergency route into Old Fort, including slope stabilizations and a cost-benefit analysis of creating a new route versus other options.
During the May 26, 2022 Committee of the Whole meeting, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure representatives recommended maintaining the existing road as the lowest cost option, with no new construction or land acquisition.
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca