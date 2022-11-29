Milton District Hospital (MDH) has achieved BOMA BEST Gold certification from the Building Owners and Managers Association of Canada (BOMA Canada).
The hospital, which underwent a significant expansion in 2017, achieved BOMA BEST Gold certification with an assessment score of 88.5%. BOMA BEST buildings are certified within five levels.
Gold is the second highest level of achievement. The hospital’s assessment included the original facility built in 1959, as well as the expansion that opened in 2017.
“We are proud to work and provide care in a building that has achieved one of the highest certifications in excellent management and sustainability,” said Al Coady, Sr. Vice President, Redevelopment, Facilities & Retail Operations, Halton Healthcare. “We would like to thank our partners at Johnson Controls for working with us to ensure that MDH maintains a healthy environment while also reducing our ecological footprint.”
BOMA BEST certified buildings are evaluated on 10 environmental performance and management criteria: energy, water, air, comfort, health and wellness, custodial, purchasing, waste, site, and stakeholder engagement. Following an online assessment of these key areas, on-site verification is conducted by a third party.
“Milton District Hospital’s leadership in sustainability is exemplary,” said Benjamin L. Shinewald, President and CEO of the Building Owners and Managers Association of Canada. “By earning a BOMA BEST Gold certification, MDH not only is taking exceptional steps to mitigate its impact on the environment, it is also spending less money on energy, water and waste.”
In 2020, Halton Healthcare’s Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital was the first hospital in Ontario to achieve Gold level certification.
Halton Healthcare is an award winning healthcare organization comprising three community hospitals and several community-based services in the communities of Halton Hills, Milton, and Oakville.